Sept. 6

- Haven of Rest Ministries is holding an event called, “Night of Hop," a fundraiser to increase awareness of homelessness and to offer a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of struggling individuals. Families, friends, churches, businesses and civic groups will form teams, acquire pledges of support, and experience sleeping a night in a car. Money raised will provide help and hope for men, women and children at Haven of Rest. The event takes place from 9 p.m. Sept. 6 to 6 a.m. Sept. 7. It will take place in the parking lot of Macy’s Department Store at Summit Mall, 3265 W. Market Street. Security and bathroom facilities will be available. The top three fundraising teams will be recognized at the event, in the newsletter, and on social media. To register a team, go to www.havenofrest.org under Events. For more information, contact Debra Cardy 330-535-1563 ext. 172, or dcardy@havenofrest.org.

- Come learn about the park's local watershed along with wildlife that comes to life at night. Afterward, enjoy s'mores around the campfire, while supplies last. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065. Twilight Hike and Campfire will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

Sept. 7

- From 8 to 10 p.m., join in for Metro Park’s outdoor movie night and the movie Ferdinand. The movie will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance 2077 Newton St. Meet at the sled hill. For more information, call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.

- The Akron Zoo is hosting Brew at th Zoo from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The end-of-summer celebration will feature 18 breweries and three food trucks. Tickets include eight tastings and a souvenir glass. Special VIP tickets are available, which include early admission at 6 p.m., appetizers, reserved seating, four additional tastings and a full-sized beer or wine ticket. Tickets are $27 for Akron Zoo members and $33 for non-members. Designated driver tickets are available for $16 for Akron Zoo members and $22 for non-members. A limited number of VIP tickets are $50 and $40 for designated drivers. To purchase tickets, visit akronzoo.org. All guests must be 21 years or older, including designated drivers. Children and infants will not be admitted. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550.

Sept. 8

- The Molto Bella Auto Show is taking place in the Great Meadow at Stan Hywet Hall and gardens, 714 N. Portage Path. The show is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features more than 400 cars on display, including exotic sports cars, rare classics, vintage Ferraris, custom cars, music, entertainment, tours of the Manor House and more. A highlight is the collection of traditional hot rods (1938 Chevys and 1932 Fords) of the late Elton “Sonny” Hunt, (known at the “Rodfather”). Also, on display is a 1931 Auburn, owned by Chad and Jennie Caldwell, winner of the Great American Race. Tickets are $14 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 17 and 5 and under are free.

Sept. 10

- The Springfield Township Women’s Club will continue celebrating their 50 years of helping others in the community at 6:30 p.m. At this September meeting, an arborist will speak to the ladies. The meeting will be held at the Community Center on Springfield Lake (Canfield Road). All ladies of the community are welcome to join the meeting.

- A Seamanship class is being held by Akron Sail and Power Squadron Boating at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 4th St. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday evening for 10 weeks. Students learn practical knots, navigation rules, hull design and performance characteristics, responsibilities of the skipper, boat care, anchoring, operating a boat under various conditions. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $130, $65 of which can be applied to membership. Register on-line at http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/events/seamanship-class-2019/. For more information, contact Chip Ingram, 330-673-4021, or albert.ingram@gmail.com.

Sept. 11

- Developing a thriving and resilient regional community and economy through “nature based” education for students and professionals will be the topic of the GAINS (Greater Akron Innovation Network for Sustainability) meeting at the Trailhead Event Space at Cascade Lofts , 21 W. North Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the free program begins at 6:15 p.m. Kelly Clark, M.A. University of California will speak on “learning through living” self-directed education for ages 5 to 18. Reid Coffman, PH.D., Executive Director of the Greater Ohio Living Architecture (GOLA) Center will talk on biological approaches to the design, construction, inhabitation and operation of buildings. Christine Hockman, Co-Director Great Lakes Biomimicry (GLB) will give an update on nature inspired innovation in research and development in our region.

- A two-part cooking series, “Dining with Diabetes” will be held Sept. 11 and 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akron General, Atwood/Frasche Classroom, Ground Floor, 1 Akron General Avenue. The classes are for people who have diabetes and pre-diabetes, who are at risk for diabetes or who cook for people with diabetes. Attendees will learn how to prepare healthy meals using less fat, salt and carbohydrates/sugar without sacrificing flavor and be able to taste a variety of main dishes, sides and desserts. Cost is $10 for the two classes. Registration is required. Call 330-344-7791 or visit akrongeneral.org/events and search for “Dining with Diabetes.”

Sept. 12

- At 5 p.m., an information night for prospective students in Stark State College’s commercial driver license (CDL) program will be held at Stark State Akron, 360 Perkins St. Participants will learn about the seven-week CDL program and meet with local employers looking to hire class A CDL drivers, including JRayl, Goodyear, Holland and Valley Transportation. Students can begin the application and enrollment process that night. For more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/CDL.

- The City of Green is hosting its second annual Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Park Community Hall, 1755 Town Park Blvd. The Senior Expo gives local senior citizens the opportunity to learn about various local services available to them. Vendors include Cleveland Clinic Akron General Lifestyles, The Lodge at Brier Creek, Gables of Green, Direction Home Akron/Canton, Green Branch Library, Clear Captions, Green Family YMCA, SummaCare, and many more. All seniors and caregivers are welcome to attend the free event. No registration required. For more information, contact the Parks Division at 330-896-6621.

Sept. 13

- GentleBrook is bringing Christian author and psychiatrist Dr. Timothy Jennings to Hartville for two September programs that are open to the public. At 6 p.m., Jennings will present a dinner program at the GentleBrook Event Center focusing on his book “The Aging Brain,” Dr. Jennings will explain how the lifestyle choices we make today give us the best chance of staying mentally sharp as we grow older. Complimentary tickets for this dinner event are available by calling 330-877-7700 during daytime business hours.

- “Anne of Green Gables” will be performed at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at the Western Reserve Playhouse, 3326 Everett Road, Bath. The play is from the novel by L.M. Montgomery and adapted by Joseph Robinette. Tickets are $17 for Adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at WesternReservePlayhouse.org or at the door.

Sept. 14

- Dr. Timothy Jennings will make two presentations at Hartville Church of the Brethren, 353 Crestmont Avenue SW, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday’s first presentation is titled The God-Shaped Brain. Brain research has found that the thoughts and beliefs of people affect their physical, mental and spiritual health. Jennings shares how people can flourish when they understand God as their good and loving heavenly Father and reject distorted images of God. The second presentation is titled Growing With God, and explains how human brains can adapt, change and rewire with redeemed thinking that frees individuals from unnecessary pain and suffering.

- Greentown United Methodist Church, 3088 State St. NW, is holding a Swiss Steak Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 13 and children 5 and under are free. Dinner includes Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, homemade picked beets or applesauce, carrots and celery, bread, beverage and dessert. Carryout is available. Call 330-499-3262 for carryout or information.

- From 8 to 10 p.m., join in for Metro Park’s outdoor movie night with the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The movie takes place at Firestone Metro Park / Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. Meet at the Tuscarawas Shelter. For more information call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.

- Sibshops will be held for grades 3 to 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and for youth in grades 7 and up from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The programs are held at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road. It is a recreational and fun program in a safe environment for typically developing brothers and sisters of kids with special needs. Our monthly, free events take place at Greensburg United Methodist Church. A meal is provided. More information, including registration can be found at http://www.facebook.com/greensibshops/ or call 330-244-7650. Pre-registration requested.

- ReWorks will be hosting a document shredding and recycling at the BCF Sports Complex located at 841 Wooster Road West from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is free to Summit County residents and businesses. There is a limit of 10 file boxes or 10 paper shopping bags per vehicle. For a list of all dates and locations for shredding visit www.summitreworks.com/shredding.

Sept. 16

- Weather classes are being held by Akron Sail and Power Squadron Boating at Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday evening for 11 weeks. Students learn how weather systems form, behave and move. Attendees will learn where to get weather reports and forecasts on the internet, how to use daily weather maps, photos and drawings to understand weather in the US. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $130, $65 of which can be applied to membership. You can register on-line at http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/events/weather-2019/. For more information, contact Chip Ingram, 330-673-4021, or albert.ingram@gmail.com.

Sept. 18

Sail classes are being held by Akron Sail and Power Squadron Boating at Cuyahoga Falls High School, 2300 4th Street. The classes run from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday evening for 12 weeks. The Sailcourse begins with the basics, providing a thorough study of hulls, rigs, equipment, and sail-plans. It also covers the physics of sailing, with practical tips to improve boat handling. The course fee for non-ASPS members is $120, $65 of which can be applied to membership.Register on-line at http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/events/sail-class-2019/. For more information, contact Chip Ingram, 330-673-4021, or albert.ingram@gmail.com