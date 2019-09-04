Sept. 6

- From 3 to 4:30 p.m., teens in grades 7 through 12 join in Anime Afternoon at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Watch anime via the online anime streaming service Crunchyroll. No registration is required for this free program. Snacks and drinks will be available. Come watch a new anime each month. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Sept. 7

- To celebrate Coach Paul Brown’s birthday, instructor Diane Boslett will work with guests of all ages who want to make a personalized football craft at the Massillon Museum’s “Do the Mu!” Anyone can join the workshop any time between noon and 2 p.m. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. Anderson’s in the City, the lobby café, will offer lunch, specialty beverages, and sweet treats for purchase and OHregionalities, the Museum shop, will be open. The Museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- Enjoy a night of live music, featuring talented young musicians marching and performing, at the 12th annual Lake Band Show held at Blue Streak Stadium. Online reserved tickets costing $7.50 are available now via the Lake Local Schools website, www.lakelocal.org, and click on the “Lake Band Show 2019” button at lower left to purchase tickets, and view an online map for parking and a Band Show Info Sheet. A total of 10 local high school bands will be participating this year. General admission tickets at the gate are $7; senior citizen and student tickets are $5. Preschool age children will be admitted free of charge. Handicap seating is available on a first come, first served basis. In the event of inclement weather, there is no rain date, and there will be no refunds.

- Celebrate Buddy Holly's 83rd birthday with "The Return of Buddy Holly" at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105.

- The Massillon Museum’s annual Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life exhibition will open in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery from 3 to 5 p.m., with a free public reception. No reservations are required. The exhibition will continue through September 29. The exhibition is intended to raise awareness for the local Relay for Life event and to raise funds for its cause. Photographers donate their work for the exhibition. Each image will be offered for sale at $25, and every dollar from their sale will directly benefit the American Cancer Society. The Massillon Museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E.

- Aultman College Corporate and Community Education (ACCE) announced registration is now open for the 2019 Advanced Practice Pharmacology Symposium to be held at Kent State University Stark Conference Center. The symposium is for advanced practice nurses and physician assistants and covers a variety of topics including medical cannabis and patient care, antibiotics and skin rashes, ADHD pharmacotherapy and depression and anxiety in the older adult. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program running from 7:55 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The cost is $129 and includes breakfast, lunch and a break station.This program has been submitted for 7 contact hours of ONA continuing pharmacy education (.7 CEU) and a maximum of 7.00 AAPA Category 1 CME credits by the PA Review Panel. To register, visit http://www.aultmancollege.edu/community-ed and click on the course catalog link.For more information, contact 330-363-6181 or ACCE@aultman.com.

Sept. 8

- Adventure through downtown Massillon to see the charm of the historic buildings amidst the Streetscape construction on a guided downtown walking tour with local historian and Massillon Museum archivist Mandy Altimus Stahl beginning at 2 p.m. The tour will begin outside the Massillon Museum. Walkers will learn which two blocks of downtown Massillon burned in separate fires in the 1800s and how far Tuscarawas River waters rose during the 1913 flood. They will hear about streetcars, gambling, an airplane built in a second-story hotel room, and Massillon’s soap box derby. The $7 fee may be paid at the beginning of the tour with cash or credit card. In case of rain, the tour will be cancelled—call 330-704-7631 for last-minute information or check Facebook.com/MargyVogtVisionsLLC. For more information, 330-704-7631 or mandyaltimusstahl@gmail.com.

- At 3 p.m., the 9/11 Community Commemorative Choir will perform Lest We Forget at Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St, North Canton. The concert is in honor and memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The concert will feature patriotic and sacred anthems. Childcare is provided at the event. For more information, call Community Christian Church at 330-499-5458 or email neinier@aol.com.

Sept. 9

- The Canton Symphony Orchestra welcomes Yaron Kohlberg, Executive Director of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and world-renowned pianist for its first program in the ConverZations series at Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th Street NW, at noon. Yaron Kohlberg will discuss the challenges of introducing classical music to younger generations and his role in expanding audiences. For more information on upcoming ConverZations lectures and other Canton Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.cantonsymphony.org.

Sept. 11

- The monthly program series "Artistic Adventures" will be presented by Canton Fine Arts Associates. The program, "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs of the Underground Railroad" will be held in the museum's Wilkof Courtyard, and includes a catered lunch plus an informative program focused on the arts and local artists.The program is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Reservations are required and the deadline is the Thursday prior to the program. Cost is $15 per person. For reservations or more information, contact Marcie Shaw, Fine Arts Coordinator, 330-453-7666 ext. 105 or marcie@cantonart.org.

Sept. 12

- The Stark Library will bring the community together to host a series of conversations on the important topic of addiction. This issue is top-of-mind in the residents of Stark County – a recent poll suggests that 1 in 4 residents have express growing concern surrounding the opiate addiction in our community. Author Elizabeth Vargas kicks off the season of the Dr. Audrey Lovin Speaking of Books Author Series. Vargas will discuss her bestselling memoir, Between the Breaths, which details her downward spiral, the high cost of her addiction, and her eventual recovery with honesty and vulnerability. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Sept. 13

- A new movie filmed in Northeast Ohio premieres at 7:30 p.m. with cast and crew present at the Palace Theatre. “MOMO, The Missouri Monster” is a movie that explores an infamous Bigfoot and UFO outbreak that occurred in the early 1970s. The theater is at 605 Market Ave. N. Doors open at 7 p.m. and general admission is $7, and tickets are available at the door. The movie is rated PG.

- From 3 to 4 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites all students in Grades 7 through 12 to come to the library and challenge others to Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Retro Games, and more on the Nintendo Switch. No registration is required for this free program. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 330-832-9831 x327 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.