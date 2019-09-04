TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Candidates seeking one of three seats open on the Newcomerstown Board of Education included: Arlene Mayhew, Wanda Snyder, Jerry Lahmers, Lona Arnold, Daisy Mozena, Michael Miller, Steve Bush, Vince Nay and James Conner. Running for four vacancies on Newcomerstown Village Council are Janet Bush, Jim Carr, Burris Gardner, Dave Hickman and Heather Stein-Wells.



In the annual district report cards issued by the Ohio Department of Education, the Newcomerstown Exempted Village Schools was "excellent" while Ridgewood and Indian Valley schools were each deemed "effective."



The Newcomerstown Rotary Club’s annual car show was called a success.



Roger K. Quillen, a native of Newcomerstown who is now an attorney in Atlanta, is named one of the "Best Lawyers in American, 2010."



Movies showing at Shelby Theatres in Coshocton included "District 9."



Linda (Maurer) and Dan Styer of Newcomerstown celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sept. 7.



Deaths: Kelly Lee Rankin, 39, West Jefferson; Janice R. Watson, 68, Newcomerstown.



Correspondent William Casteel featured Violet Myers of Newcomerstown in a story about garage sales.



Newcomerstown Middle School student Darian Hupp is pictured being fitted for her uniform with the NHS Marching Band.



Judy West, bus driver for the Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District, received a standing ovation from the Newcomerstown staff after being named the Eastern Regiona "Driver of the Year."



The Newcomerstown Trojans’ football team lost to Caldwell in the season opener, 14-0. Indian Valley defeated Sandy Valley, 28-14, while Ridgewood rolled to a 42-22 win over Shadyside with Jake Conrad scoring four touchdowns in the second half.



The Newcomerstown golf team lost to Malvern, 172-183, but won the Trojan Invitational behind Cameron Wolf, Eric Martin, Boss Gibson, Scott Neighbor, Scott Brooks and Kristopher Wolf.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Newcomerstown Mayor Packy McFarland declared "Poppy Days" for the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Newcomerstown to be held Sept. 3.



The Newcomerstown Trojans football team lost the season opener at Beallsville, 15-13. Ridgewood won a close hard-fought game over Indian Valley, 14-13.



Master Harold Bates presented Carl Miskimen his 60-year membership certificate at a meeting of Birds Run Grange.



Casey Stein, sophomore at Indian Valley High School, is named the Tuscarawas County Junior Fair Dairy Princess, crowned by the 1998 Princess, Christine Mutti of Stone Creek.



Deaths: Francis J. Krasky Sr., 84; Florence M. Glazer, 84; Carrie L. Owens, 70.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Newcomerstown High School students touring France include Casandra Newell, Mary Marlatt, Michelle Everhart, Jocelyn Smith, Courtney Smith, Angie Nelson, Julie Mizer, Tacey Holzbach, Angela Kulick, Bill Belle and Steve Brode. Chaperones were Gretchen Yerian, Carla Hall, Judy Zeidler and Phyllis Markworth.



Mel Tillis, Sawyer Brown and The Speer Family were entertainers at the Tuscarawas County Fair, Sept. 19-24.



Coach Craig Collins and the Newcomerstown Trojans football team improved to 2-0 with a 21-8 victory over Malvern. Strasburg defeated Ridgewood, 14-12, and Indian Valley also went to 2-0 with a 14-8 victory over Dalton.



Deaths: Charles V. Worthing, 86; Harry L. Kehl, 75.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Schools opened in Newcomerstown with an enrollment of 1,351, down four students from the previous year.



In local football, the Newcomerstown Trojans dropped the season opener, 40-16, at River View. Ridgewood opened with an 8-6 win over Indian Valley North. Indian Valley South was shut out by Norwayne, 36-0.



Bill Purdy was named president of the Newcomerstown Rotary Club, succeeding Franklin Gault.



First Birds Run School reunion attended by 100 at the Birds Run Grange; Vernon Addy was elected president.



Girl Scouts Amy Kohl, Kendra Ault, Kathy Meeks, Catherine Marlatt, Terri Kupfer, Karla Sorrell, Teresa Hickman, Heather Bancroft, Kim Fansler and Caroyn Krocheski served as summer volunteers delivering meals to handicapped, invalid or elderly individuals in the Tuscarawas County Red Cross Meals-At-Home program. George Brindley provided transportation.



Married: Penny K. Grewell and Leman D. Clark II, Aug. 4.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Leo Fenton, 60 years, Sept. 1.



Deaths: Mrs. Arthur (Betty Jean) Maxwell, 53; Mrs. Estella Lee, 82.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Penn-Central Railroad informed Newcomerstown Village Council it will aid in repairing flood-damaged North Bridge Street.



Mrs. Gladys M. Wallace, 65, was killed when her auto was struck by a freight train at Wolfe’s Crossing just north of Gnadenhutten.



First day enrollment at the Newcomerstown Schools total 1,583.



Tuscarawas County Red Cross asked to contribute $3,500 to aid victims of Hurricane Camille.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



The J.C. Penney Store in Newcomerstown to close Jan. 30.



Record enrollment of 1,289 in the Newcomerstown Schools.



The Newcomerstown Trojan football team added Canton Sopphs to the schedule.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Leslie Besst named president of Tuscarawas County TB Assn.



Newcomerstown Schools report 1,088 students as classes open.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Newcomerstown Schools open with 1,077 students.



A 1940 Chevrolet is to head the list of prizes for the Newcomerstown 125th anniversary celebration.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



A bronze placque of the Ten Commandments presented to Newcomerstown High School by the Class of 1929.



Miss Ruth Davis was painfully injured in an auto accident.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Dudley Randles was injured in a fall from a light pole and later died of lockjaw.



Married: Miss Hazel Brown and Joseph Downs, Aug. 16; Miss Jennie Gray and Leon Fenton married at the UB Parsonage by Rev. M.L. Oliver.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



Abner and Charles Reed will operate a meat market on River Street.



Newly decorated and refurbished ME Church will be dedicated Sept. 5.