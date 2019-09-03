Alliance High School

Electronic devices are not permitted for use during the school day, including during study halls, in the hallways and in restrooms. Devices are allowed only during a student's assigned lunch time and in the main lobby or study commons during their study hall time.

Canton South High School

Each teacher has the option of using a cellphone holder in their classroom.

East Canton High School

Student's cellphones are to be turned off, kept out of sight, and not used during the school day. Cellphones are to be kept in the students locker. Classroom teachers may allow students to use their cellphones for a class assignment at the teacher's discretion.

Fairless High School

Current policy allows students to use cellphones before and after school, during their lunch break, and in between classes as long as they do not create a distraction. Otherwise, cellphones must be powered off and stored out of sight. Officials are considering changes to the policy.

GlenOak High School

Use of cellphones for any voice or text communication is not permitted during school hours. Cellphones may be used as directed by school personnel. Otherwise, cellphones must be off or muted during school hours.

Hoover High School

Use of mobile phones for any voice communication is not permitted during school hours. No texting should take place during classroom instruction. Students may use a cellphone's internet, eReader and video/audio functions during study hall, lunch period and privilege period, as well as in the classroom at the teacher's discretion.

Jackson High School

Use of devices in the classroom is at the discretion of the individual classroom teacher.

Lake High School

Cellphone use is permitted outside of the classroom. Cellphone use inside the classroom is at the discretion of the teacher.

Louisville High School

Cellphone use is prohibited during the school day. They must be powered off and stored out of sight.

Marlington High School

Cellphones must be powered off, not just placed on vibrate or silent mode, and stored out of sight during school hours.

McKinley High School

Devices should not be seen, heard or used by students during the school day other than as directed by a teacher for instructional purposes.

Minerva High School

Students can have cellphones in the hallways, but must place them in a holder as they enter a classroom.

Northwest High School

All cellphone use is prohibited between 7:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. on school days.

Perry High School

Phones must be off and stored out of sight during the school day.

R.G. Drage Career Technical Center

Cellphones are permitted at the teacher's discretion.

Sandy Valley High School

It is up to the teacher's discretion and the school disciplines inappropriate use of the cellphone, not the student's possession of their phone.

Tuslaw High School

Students are permitted to carry their cellphones with them, but they must place their devices in the hanging apparatus in the classroom if the cellphone is not being used for instruction. Students are permitted to use their phones during their lunch.

Washington High School

Cellphones must be turned off and kept in the student’s pocket or backpack between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Sources: Written school policies, school administrators