CANTON The Stark County Fair wrapped up Sept. 2 with another successful year. While the food, fun, rides, live entertainment and other goings on garner much attention over the weeklong fair, it’s the animals that make it so enjoyable for many fair goers.

Most of the animal barns on the fairgrounds house animals being shown by local 4-H members. Rabbits, goats, cows, swine, sheep and horses abound at the fair every year and not far away from the animals are the students and club members caring for them. There were also many animals shown and competing from local farms and mini-farms.

The Stark County Fair celebrated its 170th year. The Stark County Junior Fair 4-H program is one of the strongest in the state, setting the Ohio state record for livestock sales for nine years in a row. Hundreds of companies exhibit their products and services inside and outside on the Fair grounds. This year’s rides were provided by Kissel Amusement Company.

While there were plenty of live musical concerts and other shows and the area was packed full of food vendors, it was the animals that stole the show once again this year. The fair is a local tradition and family favorite. It’s one of those traditions everyone knows will return next year bigger and better.