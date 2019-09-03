Natalie Deckerd, a local wellness advocate, will discuss how essential oils can help support your favorite student in the classroom and on the field at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Randolph Community Cente. Learn how to create blends to support immunity, sleep and focus. The cost is $5 dollars per roller bottle to cover costs. Register by calling the Randolph Library at 330-325-7003. The Community Center is located behind the library. This event is free to attend and open to the public.



The Randolph Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 1639 Route 44.