JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved participation in the Stark County Schools Council of Government Electricity Program for Lake Cable Elementary during its Aug. 27 regular meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Barry Mason said the board had approved a similar resolution previously for five of the district's six buildings that are using First Energy as a provider. The board had to approve participation in the collaborative purchasing group for Lake Cable Elementary separately because it is the only building in the district that uses AEP as its provider.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Approved the bus stops for the 2019-20 school year.

- Went into executive session to discuss security arrangements and emergency response protocols and the purchase of property for public purposes with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Jackson High School