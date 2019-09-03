GREEN The July Green Board of Education Meeting was short due to few items on the agenda. After approval of the consent calendar, the Board addressed a few specific items, including accepted the resignations of music teacher Trisha Brunckhart and drama teacher Scott Bantum.

Approval was given for a $25 Technology Student Fee for Green Middle and Green Intermediate students. This in support of the District 1 to Initiative 1.

The Board approved the United States Institute for Theater Technology Initiative Grant. This grant covers the inspection of rigging system and four hours of training on safety operations for up to six faculty or student members for Green High Auditorium. USITT pays the $2,500 directly to the inspector for the inspection and safety training for the faculty and stage crew. This will save the District approximately $2,500.

The Board then adjourned without going into Executive Session.