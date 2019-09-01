WOOSTER — The square footage, the building materials, the HVAC system, drop-in sinks versus built-in sinks. No detail was overlooked when it came to the construction and completion of the new buildings at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



"It’s all details. This project, it’s 100% details," said Matt Martin, Wayne County Fair Board secretary.



More than a dozen of the events for the Wayne County Fair are scheduled to take place in the new 26,100-square-foot Junior Fair livestock and event center. Behind the event center, the hogs will move into the new 14,060-square-foot livestock building, formally known as an assembly building for agricultural display.



Replacing the hogs in the swine barn will be the goats, whose barn was one of five buildings torn down to make room for the new buildings. The rabbits and poultry, which also lost their barns, will move into the air-conditioned event center. The sheep, cattle, beef, dairy and horse barns will remain the same.



The original concept for the livestock building was a pole barn with posts going through the middle. The new livestock building features columns set on top of a concrete support wall to hold up the building, leaving the interior totally open and providing a much cleaner environment.



"We didn’t put columns to the floor where urine contamination or corrosion" could occur, said John Campbell, president and CEO of Campbell Construction, the design-builder for the project. "It’s also easy to shovel, way more sanitary than any of the other solutions. It’s clean all the way around the perimeter."



Unlike the previous barns that stood on the site, the livestock building uses mechanical ventilation to keep the facility cool by pulling in air and pushing air out. Louvers located around the building also can be opened and closed as well as large garage doors that can help ventilate the space.



"You can ventilate the building even when it’s pouring down rain," Campbell said.



From the livestock building, hogs will move out the door, across the alley, and up the ramp to the event center. The initial concept for the event center was not much more than what the livestock building ended up being. The fair board formed a committee to discuss the building project about four to five years ago then hired Campbell Construction shortly after last year’s fair.



Discussions with Campbell led to the addition of air conditioning, a fire suppression system and retractable bleacher seating in the event center as well as building up the land for the flood control.



"We took the building to 30 percent then turned it over to Campbell to do the other 70 percent," Martin said.



Campbell added, "It’s a way more sophisticated building than what was budgeted."



Martin and the Wayne County Fair board also toured other fairgrounds such as Harvest Ridge in Millersburg, Monroe County Fair in Michigan and Erie County Fair in New York. Everyone they spoke with agreed that adding an HVAC system to their buildings was what Wayne County needed to do.



During the fair, the event center will host two show rings that can run shows simultaneously. The rabbit and poultry pens will be located along the back wall of the building throughout the week.



Visitors can watch the shows from retractable bleachers set on the ground floor or from a set of permanent bleachers on the second level. During the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday, 65-inch televisions will be mounted on the columns to display information on the next item for bid.



The event center also features a warming kitchen with a refrigerator and a large sink; a men’s, women’s and family restroom that will be accessible from inside and outside the building; and a front office which will be used during sales at the fair and as a ticket booth for offseason events.



While the fair will take full advantage of the buildings for the one week in September, Martin is already booking future events to use the new community space. The new facilities will not only bring in more people but gives the fair, a nonprofit organization, a revenue boost to help maintain the grounds all year round.



"It gives us longevity for the next 100 years," Martin said. "I think it gives our community a place to hold their events about what they're passionate about. It gives our community another source of income from travelers who will come to different events. I think we’ll see a boost in the downtown businesses."



Steve Starr served as the project coordinator for the fair board during construction. His 40-years experience in the construction helped Martin and the board to make informed decisions throughout the process.



"It’s a big project, not only for the fair but for the whole community because it’s such a multi-use building in a great location. There are so many possibilities year-round," Starr said. "



The endless possibilities are just one of the reasons John Crum, president and CEO of Seaman Corporation, agreed to co-chair the Junior Fair Expansion campaign with Harley Gerber of Gerber Feed.



"The county will win in the end," Crum said of the buildings’ potential. "They’re going to get a lot of events. I couldn’t be happier."



Crum and Gerber led the campaign to raise more than $1.75 million for the building project. Martin was very thankful for their leadership and not only lending their name to the campaign but their reputation.



‘They’re outstanding members of our community. They’re very involved. We’re very thankful they see the big picture and what this springs for our community," Martin said.



From the campaign leaders to the construction team, from the city planners to the fair board, Martin credited everyone for working together to bring this project to fruition in time to open up for the 2019 Wayne County Fair.



"Everybody is working together. We’re presented the same problem, but it’s everyone coming up with a solution. I think that’s very important," Martin said.



— Reporter Emily Morgan can be reached at 330-287-1632 or emorgan@the-daily-record.com.