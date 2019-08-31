Elder LaShana Smith will speak during services on Sept. 8 at Winfield Church of God in Christ, 6595 Winfield St., Ravenna.



Smith is the wife of Zach Smith and the mother of one son, Ethan. She is the daughter of Winfield Church of God in Christ Pastor and First Lady Richey.



Smith is a member of the Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Pastor Dale D. Tucker Sr is the senior pastor. Smith is an active member and currently serves in various ministries. She serves on the ministerial staff, the lead servant for the evangelism team, and on the Leadership Team of the Woman Be Bless Ministry.



Under the former pastor emeritus, Bishop Jerome H. Ross the presiding bishop of Kingdom Connection Fellowship International, Smith received an evangelist license in 2014. She was ordained as an elder in 2015.



Smith accepted Jesus at the age of 5 and received the baptism of The Holy Ghost at age 12. She was licensed as a deaconess missionary at age 19, and licensed as an evangelist missionary by The Church Of God In Christ-Worlwide at 21 years of age.



Smith’s professional career includes 15 years at Fifth Third Bank. There she served in various position. She held an officer position as she served as a financial center manager. Although her career field has changed, serving in a different capacity she continues to serve others as an account clerk for the Columbus City School District.



Smith has served in her community by participating in Young Bankers, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and volunteering at various shelters.



Smith is a graduate of Fremont Ross High. She has attended the University of Toledo and is currently attending the University of Phoenix completing a bachelor of science degree in business with an associate of business fundamentals.