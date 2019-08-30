Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. Matthew 24:12



Christians should take a stand for truth against the dark forces of evil and never compromise or dilute their faith to satisfy the world.



Jesus said, "If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the son of man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his father’s glory with the holy angels." Mark 8:38



As christians we can be completely confident and unashamed in our faith because we serve a risen savior, Jesus Christ, who defeated death by his resurrection - that we too may live eternally with him if we are willing to follow him. We need not doubt or fear. The death and resurrection of Jesus was seen by his disciples who would later suffer punishment and death because they would not stop preaching the true word of God.



Paul the apostle wrote, "That is why I am suffering as I am. Yet I am not ashamed, because I know whom I have believed, adn am conviced that he is able to guard what I have entrusted to him for that day." 2 Timothy 1:12



For we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, yet we can rejoice because Jesus paid our sin debt on the cross when he died in our place. The perfect lamb of God was sacrificed so that we might live and was resurrected to a new glorious life.



Jesus Christ is alive and seated at the right hand of God. Jesus is the light that overcomes darkness and teh truth that leads to eternal life. His miracles were seen by thousands of people.



Jesus said, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30



Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.



Do everything in love. 1 Corinthians 16:13-14.