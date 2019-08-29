NEW FRANKLIN

During a traffic stop for license plates violation on Aug. 16, a passenger was observed not wearing her seatbelt. Her information was run through dispatch and she had a misdemeanor warrant out of Lawrence Township Police Department. She was placed under arrest for the warrant and transported to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

A woman found a remote controlled airplane on her West Comet Road property on Aug. 16. It was taken by an officer logged it into our property system.

Police were called to a West Turkeyfoot Lake Road bar around 2 a.m. Aug. 18 for an unwanted person. Employees received multiple complaints that a man was touching women inappropriately. He was asked to leave by the bouncers while police were present. The intoxicated man refused to leave and he was ordered by police to leave and not to return for the night. Several minutes later, the man returned and tried to start fights with patrons. He was escorted from the building once again and placed under arrest. He was released with a summons.

A man said he wanted to kill everyone on Aug. 18. Police responded and made the decision to have the man emergency admitted to the hospital.

A man told police on Aug. 20 that someone changed his address and personal information on banking and credit card accounts. He has been in contact with his bank and that they have frozen all of his accounts.

A man in his 50s said that he was punched in the face by a 26-year-old man during an argument on Aug. 21. The younger man had injuries to his knuckles. Police observed an open laceration on the older man’s bottom lip. The younger man was issued a summons for assault. He also had a felony warrant out of Akron. He was arrested and turned over to Akron Police Department.

A woman reported that someone took property from her home on Hampsher Road on Aug. 21.

A man told police that his checks went missing and he suspects his son took them on July 22. The man was advised by the bank that his son had been taking some of the checks and depositing them into his personal bank account. The bank gave copies to the man who turned it over to police on Aug. 21.

HARTVILLE

Someone found $120 at Speedway on Aug. 16 and turned in the money to the police department.

There was an assault at YMCA over basketball game on Aug. 15. An investigation is pending.