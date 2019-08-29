The Portage County Retired Teachers Association will hold its next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Kent American Legion Post 496, 1945 Mogadore Rd.. PCRTA members and guests are asked to park and enter at the rear of the building.



Samantha Sathre, educational coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater East Ohio Chapter, will be the guest speaker. She will be discussing Alzheimer’s disease and its effects on individuals, families, caregivers and the community.



For the September community service project, members are asked to bring items that will be donated for the Coleman Center Craft Projects. Suggested items include art paper, art paint, crayons, colored pencils and markers, glue, drawing paper, pencils, etc.



Reservations are due by Sept. 10. Mail checks payable to PCRTA to Karen Balog, 516 E. Main St., Ravenna, OH, 44266. For information, call 330-212-3145 or email pcrta.luncheon@gmail.com



PCRTA membership is open to all retired educators. For more information about joining, contact membership chair Judy Hendershot at 330-673-4576 or visit the group website at http://www.pcrta.net.