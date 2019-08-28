Aug. 30

- Coventry class of 1999 is celebrating its 20th reunion. For more information, contact coventryclassof99@gmail.com.

Aug. 31

- Try stand-up paddleboarding from 9 to 11 a.m. A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide participants. No experience needed. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Cost is $15 per person and registration is required. Register online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6 is located at 6194 Christman Road.

Aug. 31

- From noon to 3 p.m., join a certified instructor and naturalist to learn moving on the board, advanced paddle strokes and rescue techniques of paddle boarding. Participants are required to have already completed the park’s beginner stand-up paddleboarding class. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Cost is $15 per person and registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6 is at 6194 Christman Road.

Sept. 1

- From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., submit entries for the amateur photography exhibit through the Metro Parks. Entries are being taken at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit two entries for the 20th Annual Amateur Photography Exhibit, on display in the Nature Realm Visitors Center January through May 2020. New this year, one photo will be selected to grace the cover of Green Islands magazine. Only two printed photographs will be accepted, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, please include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Entries should not be matted, framed or include watermarks, and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" printed on photo paper. All originals may be picked up at the Nature Realm after the exhibit. You may drop off entries during the visitor’s center's regular hours, c/o Alisa. No mail-in entries, please! For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sept. 2

- Join the Green Family YMCA for the Labor of Love run/walk from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 5K/10K and 1-mile event is community focused, filled with fun and open to all levels of runners and walkers. It is a great way to celebrate the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday with family and friends. All pre-registered participants will receive a special Labor of Love t-shirt that they can personalize. Races begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the 1 Mile walk. Register online or the day of the race. The race begins at 3875 Massillon Road. The cost is $10 per person for the walk, $25 for the 5K through Aug. 31 and $30 on race day, for the 10K $35 online through Aug. 31 and $40 race day. Register online at https://www.akronymca.org/LaborofLove/.

Sept. 4

- Kids 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Alder Pond. A few rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but are not permitted to fish. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area 550 Frazier Ave.

Sept. 6

- Haven of Rest Ministries is holding an event called, “Night of Hop," a fundraiser to increase awareness of homelessness and to offer a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of struggling individuals. Families, friends, churches, businesses and civic groups will form teams, acquire pledges of support, and experience sleeping a night in a car. Money raised will provide help and hope for men, women and children at Haven of Rest. The event takes place from 9 p.m. Sept. 6 to 6 a.m. Sept. 7. It will take place in the parking lot of Macy’s Department Store at Summit Mall, 3265 W. Market Street. Security and bathroom facilities will be available. The top three fundraising teams will be recognized at the event, in the newsletter, and on social media. To register a team, go to www.havenofrest.org under Events. For more information, contact Debra Cardy 330-535-1563 ext. 172, or dcardy@havenofrest.org.

- Come learn about the park's local watershed along with wildlife that comes to life at night. Afterward, enjoy s'mores around the campfire, while supplies last. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065. Twilight Hike and Campfire will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

Sept. 7

- From 8 to 10 p.m., join in for Metro Park’s outdoor movie night and the movie Ferdinand. The movie will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance 2077 Newton St. Meet at the sled hill. For more information, call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.

- The annual Greater Akron Heart Walk will be held at Lock 3. The location allows for this year’s walk to be outside with scenic views of the city and in a location that welcomes pets. The festival area will open at 8 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 9:10 a.m. and the Heart Walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. The Greater Akron Heart Walk aims to raise half a million dollars to fight heart disease and stroke, America’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers, respectively. The Heart Walk is open to the community as all are welcome to participate. For more information or to register for the Greater Akron Heart Walk, visit Heart.org/AkronWalk.