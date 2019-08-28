Aug. 31

- Visit the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., during Massillon's Last Saturday downtown event when regular hours will be extended until 8 p.m. Galleries will remain open so guests can see A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery, Picturing Light: The Paintings of Richard Vaux in Studio M, Accessible Expressions Ohio in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery, and 125 Years of the Greatest High School Rivalry and Evolution of the Football Jersey in the Paul Brown Museum. Bryan Stahl will perform his acoustic stylings on the lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. Throughout downtown, there will be additional performances and photoshoots; restaurants, wineries, and bars will be open. Learn more at facebook.com/LastSaturdayMassillon. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Sept. 3

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to attend its Historical Fiction Book Club as they switch gears and discuss the non-fiction book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss. Soon to be a major television event, this book details the nail-biting climax of one of the greatest political battles in American history: the ratification of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote. The book club will meet in the Duncan Room. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to reserve your copy, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss bars and nightclubs in Massillon’s past. Moderator Chris Craft will lead the September discussion in the Fred F. Silk Community Room. He will encourage stories about the taverns and customers who frequented them, owners and bartenders, musical entertainment, and legends surrounding local nightlife. MassMu Archivist Mandy Stahl will project photographs of interiors and exteriors of Massillon’s historic “watering holes” from the Museum’s permanent collection. The Museum is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone, no reservations required. Pastries and coffee are available for a donation. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. in Massillon. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Sept. 4

- The Canton Youth Symphonies announce audition dates for the 2019-20 season. Auditions will be Sept. 4, 5, and 9 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St NW, Canton. Those interested may schedule an audition by going online (cantonsymphony.org/youth-symphony) to fill out the online form. For more information call Rachel Hagemeier at 330-452-3434 ext. 604.

Sept. 5

- Help for Vertigo Victims will be presented by Chad Gooding, MS, physical therapist, at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton at 1:30 p.m. Someone with vertigo may feel like their surroundings are moving or spinning. Severe vertigo can cause nausea and headaches. Come learn about the causes, symptoms and most importantly how to get relief from vertigo. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Sept. 6

- From 3 to 4:30 p.m., teens in grades 7 through 12 join in Anime Afternoon at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Watch anime via the online anime streaming service Crunchyroll. No registration is required for this free program. Snacks and drinks will be available. Come watch a new anime each month. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Sept. 7

- To celebrate Coach Paul Brown’s birthday, instructor Diane Boslett will work with guests of all ages who want to make a personalized football craft at the Massillon Museum’s “Do the Mu!” Anyone can join the workshop any time between noon and 2 p.m. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. Anderson’s in the City, the lobby café, will offer lunch, specialty beverages, and sweet treats for purchase and OHregionalities, the Museum shop, will be open. The Museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- Enjoy a night of live music, featuring talented young musicians marching and performing, at the 12th annual Lake Band Show held at Blue Streak Stadium. Online reserved tickets costing $7.50 are available now via the Lake Local Schools website, www.lakelocal.org, and click on the “Lake Band Show 2019” button at lower left to purchase tickets, and view an online map for parking and a Band Show Info Sheet. A total of 10 local high school bands will be participating this year. General admission tickets at the gate are $7; senior citizen and student tickets are $5. Preschool age children will be admitted free of charge. Handicap seating is available on a first come, first served basis. In the event of inclement weather, there is no rain date, and there will be no refunds.

- Celebrate Buddy Holly's 83rd birthday with "The Return of Buddy Holly" at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105.

- The Massillon Museum’s annual Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life exhibition will open in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery from 3 to 5 p.m., with a free public reception. No reservations are required. The exhibition will continue through September 29. The exhibition is intended to raise awareness for the local Relay for Life event and to raise funds for its cause. Photographers donate their work for the exhibition. Each image will be offered for sale at $25, and every dollar from their sale will directly benefit the American Cancer Society. The Massillon Museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E.

- Aultman College Corporate and Community Education (ACCE) announced registration is now open for the 2019 Advanced Practice Pharmacology Symposium to be held at Kent State University Stark Conference Center. The symposium is for advanced practice nurses and physician assistants and covers a variety of topics including medical cannabis and patient care, antibiotics and skin rashes, ADHD pharmacotherapy and depression and anxiety in the older adult. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program running from 7:55 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. The cost is $129 and includes breakfast, lunch and a break station.This program has been submitted for 7 contact hours of ONA continuing pharmacy education (.7 CEU) and a maximum of 7.00 AAPA Category 1 CME credits by the PA Review Panel. To register, visit http://www.aultmancollege.edu/community-ed and click on the course catalog link.For more information, contact 330-363-6181 or ACCE@aultman.com.

Sept. 8

- Adventure through downtown Massillon to see the charm of the historic buildings amidst the Streetscape construction on a guided downtown walking tour with local historian and Massillon Museum archivist Mandy Altimus Stahl beginning at 2 p.m. The tour will begin outside the Massillon Museum. Walkers will learn which two blocks of downtown Massillon burned in separate fires in the 1800s and how far Tuscarawas River waters rose during the 1913 flood. They will hear about streetcars, gambling, an airplane built in a second-story hotel room, and Massillon’s soap box derby. The $7 fee may be paid at the beginning of the tour with cash or credit card. In case of rain, the tour will be cancelled—call 330-704-7631 for last-minute information or check Facebook.com/MargyVogtVisionsLLC. For more information, 330-704-7631 or mandyaltimusstahl@gmail.com.

Sept. 9

- The Canton Symphony Orchestra welcomes Yaron Kohlberg, Executive Director of the Cleveland International Piano Competition and world-renowned pianist for its first program in the ConverZations series at Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th Street NW, at noon. Yaron Kohlberg will discuss the challenges of introducing classical music to younger generations and his role in expanding audiences. For more information on upcoming ConverZations lectures and other Canton Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.cantonsymphony.org.