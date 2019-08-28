HARTVILLE Before taking a summer break, the Springfield Township Women’s Club (STWC) held its annual Spring Banquet at Hartville Kitchen.

This year was a very special year for the club as the ladies are celebrating their 50th year of serving the community. Honored guests were the founding members Judy Dillon, Carolyn Hohlbaugh and Margie Justice and the 2019 Springfield High School scholarship winners, Alexa Carper and Sophia Marcum, and their mothers.

The club began when two young mothers and school friends, Dillion and Hohlbaugh, decided 50 years ago to form a women’s group in Springfield along with friends from their bowling team, Jerrylynn Field, Margie Justice, Connie Poth and Dottie Wile. The adviser for the group was Mary Baldwin from the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home. She was an inspiration to the founding ladies. Baldwin provided the group with examples of by-laws from other women’s clubs to help them create their by-laws which helped them begin a 50-year journey of serving the township and village of Lakemore.

It was not as easy as just copying by-laws, they ladies spent hours reading through the information to create by-laws that would be a fit for their goals and for their community. These friends had goals in mind. They wanted to promote good friendships among members through community service, intellectual endeavors and social activities. Since 1969, the group has grown and today 40 active members meet those goals continually, throughout each year.

In the beginning, club members met at each other’s homes and as they grew over the years, the group began meeting at a realty office in Ellet, then a bank basement in Ellet, Springfield Township Hall, Lakemore Municipal Building, Lakemore United Methodist Church and then to its current home, the Springfield Senior Community Center.

There was no money in the early years, so members began adopting families to help, but instead of giving money, they gave of their time. The ladies made meals for families in need and helped with chores such as laundry.

Fundraising became a part of the club as the members wanted to do more for Springfield Township and Lakemore. It began holding a salad supper and style show at the high school to raise money and then began what is a very popular event – the annual craft show.

The Autumn Arts and Crafts Show began in 1981. It has become the major fundraiser for STWC. In the beginning, it was held at the town hall and then moved to Springfield High School where it continues to be held each year on the first Saturday of November. The show raises funds to allow for the good work the club members do throughout each year.

When the club began, membership was open to residents only, but it was discovered that members had relatives or friends not living in Springfield Township that wanted to help the community and membership opportunities expanded.

Generations of family have served the township through STWC. Members have followed in the footsteps of their mothers or grandmothers who were club members. The club is made up of a wide variety or ages, which is good according to the members, because it allows for different ideas and opinions with one goal in mind – to be dedicated to serving the community.

On July 26, the club celebrated its 50th anniversary by sharing with community members. STWC sponsored the Springfield Rocks Friday night concert with all in attendance rockin’ to pop, oldies and Motown with the group Phil-N-The-Blanks. The ladies shared the many things they have done over the years while selling food items to the hungry summer crowd for 50 cents.

STWC meets six times a year at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Community Center, 2491 Canfield Road, on the second Tuesday of the following months: September, October, November, February, March and April. Beginning her second term as president is Nancy Wright.

For more information on the club, how to join and see what the kind ladies of STWC are up to visit their Facebook page Springfield Township Women’s Club or email STWCakron@yahoo.com. For information on how to be a vendor or for more information on the craft show, visit mystwc.com.