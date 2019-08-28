NEW FRANKLIN Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO) honored 59 Gold Award recipients at the annual celebration this summer at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. Olivia DiSanto from New Franklin and a senior at Portage Lakes Career Center was one of the awardees.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout may earn. The Gold Award project challenges girls to identify an unmet need or core issue in their community, research and investigate it, recruit volunteers and build a team to create a plan to address the issue or need.

“The Gold Award is a take action award where the girls find something in the community be it locally, nationally or globally, and they develop a sustainable solution with a measurable impact," said GSNEO Manager Fallon Pulley.

Pulley said the scouts have to commit 80 plus hours to the project. They lead a team of volunteers to help them accomplish the project. And, they have to hold fundraisers to fund their projects. Pulley said that fundraisers can include events such as pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners and other events. The scouts can start their projects as early as their freshman year in high school.

Nationwide, only 5 percent of eligible Girl Scouts go for the gold. This year’s recipients from Northeast Ohio will join the ranks of generations of young women who are recognized for making a difference, both locally and globally. It’s not only Girl Scouts who understand the value of the Gold Award. Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award recipients, and girls who enlist in the U.S. armed forces automatically enter the military one rank higher.

2019 Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient Olivia DiSanto, Goodyear Wing Foot Nature Center

DiSanto, a senior at Portage Lakes Career Center, has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. In addition to the Gold Award, she has earned the Girl Scout Bronze and Silver. She joined the Girl Scouts for a number of reasons including having a mother who was a Girl Scout.

“My mother was a scout and she was my role model,” DiSanto said. “The Girl Scouts had a table at my elementary school, and I wanted to participate in the camping activities and earn badges. Girl Scouts offer a lot of opportunities including scholarships for the older scouts.”

She added that many colleges look for Girl Scouts, “because it shows that you work hard, are outgoing and it helps build character.”

Her Gold Award project benefits Goodyear Wingfoot Lake State Park in Mogadore. Her project consisted of constructing three park benches overlooking the lake and the Goodyear Blimp hangar.

She added a gravel walkway outlining the Wingfoot Nature Center and around the park benches. Olivia also placed four bird houses, two bat houses and a duck box throughout the park. With the help of friends and family, DiSanto gathered samples of animal fur, skeletons, educational wildlife books and even put together a Girl Scout book full of badges that can be earned. The badge book revolves around nature and is kept inside the wildlife center.

DiSanto is part of her school’s science and Spanish clubs. She is also a Senior Majorette for Chapparells Baton & Drum Corps and is one year away from earning her cosmetology license. She was recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and volunteers at Akron Children’s Hospital. She plans to attend the University of Akron or Kent State University to become a nurse practitioner.

“If someone would have asked me when I was young if I thought I would win the Gold Award, I would have said I didn’t think I would. It has surprised me to win it and I’m very proud of myself,” DiSanto said.