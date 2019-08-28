Now the truth can be told.

I wish that were not the case, but it is – sadly so.

So, I can reveal that Nancy France, who passed away eight days ago, was my go-to person for information on her husband, longtime Manchester High School Principal and head football coach Jim France.

I have written a lot about Jim France because he’s the winningest coach in Ohio high school history, he’s been at the school for nearly 50 years and he’s an otherwise intriguing person. His presence on the sideline – he will turn 76 years old soon and has been coaching the Panthers for every season but on since 1971 – is a window into the past of prep football not just in this area, but overall. And when he retires, that window will be closed forever. With that, then, I am gathering up – and documenting – all those good stories that I possibly can.

As such, to truly understand him – what makes him tick, what he’s like away from the football field and for the revealing of neat, little hidden stories that paint a great picture – I contacted Mrs. France, who was married to the guy for 56 years. I made sure to call when I knew her husband was not at home. I did not want him to know, but, in some way, shape or form even though I asked her not to, she probably told him a least partly of our conversations, even if it were just inadvertently.

And that’s OK.

Some of what she told me I will never disclose because she either asked me not to, or I realized it should stay in their family. The other stuff, she almost encouraged me to tell it, laughing as she did so because it was funny, and also that she delighted in showing everyone a side of him that no one other than her knew.

Whatever I did with it, it provided me with an opportunity to understand the man a little better. As such, I was able to portray him a more accurately, which made it better for our readers.

We talked about a lot of other things, too. Our conversations were delightful.

You couldn’t help but to be wowed by her kindness, graciousness and intelligence.

Indeed, if you knew Nancy France, you had to love her. She was one of a kind and, like so many others, I will really miss her.