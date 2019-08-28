Belmont SWCD, Monroe SWCD, and Washington SWCD would like to invite you to our deer steward series that will be held in Belmont County, Monroe County, and Washington County.



The first meeting will be held in Belmont County on Sept. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex at 611 N Chestnut St. Barnesville.



The meeting special guests will include Mike Tonkovich, ODNR Deer Program administrator, John Morton, ODNR Biologist, and Devin Stephen with the Ohio Big Buck Club.



This meeting will help you learn about deer biology, statewide deer management, deer aging, and buck scoring.



The second meeting will be held in Monroe County at the Roger Schumacher Farm on Township Road 51 Lewisville, on Sept. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be more specific on food plots and habitat. Food will be provided.



The third meeting will be held in Washington County at Barlow Fairgrounds at the intersection of State Routes 339 and 550 on Oct. 10. Time will be announced. This meeting will be on deer skinning and canning demos.



RSVP to your local SWCD office.