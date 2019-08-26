LOUDONVILLE — What started as a notion, perhaps with a bit of whimsey, has grown into an obsession for Kevin Mooney, owner and developer of The Mohicans, now promoted as a wedding venue.



The Mohicans is located at 23164 Vess Road, Danville, in northeastern Knox County, about nine miles south of Loudonville, and is centered around the Grand Barn, a huge hall with the capacity to seat up to 500 wedding guests.



For Mooney, who began his career as a real estate professional and developer in the Cleveland area, the idea of building a treehouse was a novelty to serve as a memorable place for newlyweds to spend their first night. His first treehouse was built in 2013, not long after the Grand Barn was finished.



Today, Mooney has seven finished treehouses on his wooded, ridgetop spread overlooking the Mohican River valley. By the end of the summer he will offer 10. And he has a long-term vision of making the spread a treehouse village, with up to 20 treehouses.



One of his projects this summer is an idea beyond whimsey. Using a huge crane, he has mounted an Airstream camper atop a treehouse platform.



"This is something I have thought about doing for several years," Mooney said. "A few years ago, Airstreams were considered the ultimate in camping luxury. My other treehouses were built with luxury features, like hardwood walls and trim, black walnut flooring, cherry ceilings, ornate windows and quality furnishings. The Airstream offers a different kind of luxury."



He said the Airstream treehouse should be completed by the end of summer.



"We have received word that the president of Airstream, which is located in not-far-away Jackson Center, Ohio, will come down when we dedicate this treehouse, probably in mid-to-late September," Mooney said.



Mooney said the treehouses are made available primarily for wedding party members or guests.



This year, he said the facility conducted or will host weddings every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 15 through mid-October. "We had several weddings with over 400 attending, and one with our capacity of 500," he said.



Most of his promotional efforts are made via Internet.



"Perspective couples and wedding planners Google ‘wedding venues,’ and our site comes up as one of the most impressive," he said. "Most of our initial contacts come through the web."



Mooney’s first treehouse, The White Oak, is sited just down the hill from the Grand Lodge, and in the winter offers a spectacular view of the Mohican Valley.



"However, it is out of sight from the Grand Barn, so guests urged me to build a treehouse within sight of it, called the Nest," he said. "It is linked to the Grand Barn by a deck walkway and stairway."



Most unique is the Little Red treehouse, which was built for the Animal Planet/Discovery Channel Show "Treehouse Masters," which featured Pete Nelson, whose crews built it.



Initially the interior of the Little Red was used as a brewery and tasting center for Mooney’s Treehouse Brewing Company, but it has since been remodeled to accommodate overnight lodging.



For the adventurous, the Tin Shed treehouse, which Mooney called "our most ambitious project."



Getting to the Tin Shed is the adventure, as guests must first climb a 25-foot spiral staircase, and then traverse a 100-foot extension swinging bridge to get to the luxurious up-in-the-branches cabin, which features a fully equipped kitchen.



Most luxurious of the treehouses is called El Castillo, recently finished and offering two levels and accommodating as many as four people with a second, fold-down bed.



All of the treehouses are sided with genuine barn siding, mostly taken from barns in the area when they are torn down.



"I’ve made arrangements with Amish crews that specialize in tearing down barns or converting them from wooden to metal siding," Mooney said. "They do it all for me, including squaring the ends and removing nails."



He also said most of his carpentry crews are Amish.