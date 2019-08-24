STOW — A veteran school bus driver had the chance to shine in the Lone Star State in July, when she traveled to Austin, Texas for the International School Bus Safety Competition.



Lori Fanger, who has been a school bus driver for the Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools for 20 years, competed at the 49th annual event, which features school bus drivers from the U.S. and Canada. She placed first in the regional and state competitions, which were both in October last year, and would ultimately place 10th in the national competition in the transit bus category.



"The state sends only the top transit and top conventional driver each year," Fanger said. "This year I was the top transit and also state champion, first place. Internationals was a very different experience. Competitors are competitive, some like to share info which may not be correct, so it’s best to know what the handbook says. The written test is very generic, as each state and Canada have their own rules, regulations and laws so this test covered information that was more general and at the federal level. The driving events are also far more challenging and different from those we do at our regional and state competitions. For me, the challenge was more so based on not having a clear understanding on some events, they aren't good at letting you know. But now that I've seen it and done it, I know I can do better next time."



According to information from the National School Transportation Association, the event starts with a written test.



"Drivers take a written exam to test their knowledge on all the rules, regulations, laws and pretrip inspection," Fanger said.



Contestants then get behind the wheel to test their driving skills in one of three categories: convention, transit or small bus according to information from the NSTA.



Fanger, who lives in Brimfield Township, has participated in the competition for 10 years. She has placed first regionally five times, and has competed at the state level eight times.



"We are proud that Lori can represent our district and community competing amongst the best drivers in the nation," said Rob Gress, director of operations with the Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools. "She worked hard to prepare for the competition as she works hard every school day to be a great driver. When transporting our students, their safety is always our first priority and Lori's success is another indicator of our commitment to that."



While in Austin, Fanger said she was able to enjoy the sights with friends and colleagues.



"We got to see the Bats at the Congress Ave bridge, swimming in Barton Springs, scootered around the city, enjoyed some good food," she said. "It is a beautiful city."



Fanger said she felt that "being a bus driver is the best job in a school district."



"It's not just about moving kids from one place to another," she said. "It's so much more. It's being part of a team. We too are educators. I believe that we have a great opportunity as drivers to mold our students in to better people. We teach them responsibility for their actions, words and belongings, respect for others — being kind to others and that we may not like everyone but we have to be civil, accountability — being on time. We model these things as well as driving habits for those on board. I believe wholeheartedly that a driver does truly has an effect on a student’s day, good or bad. If we make the effort an investment in learning who they are, we are building relationships, and when you build a positive relationship they respond far better to you as the adult responsible for them. I love when a student has a complaint about school. I take the opportunity to help them look at different perspectives and break down what the real issue is and how to do better next time. It's very rewarding to see my students succeed especially when they had doubts."



Fanger said she was grateful to her supervisor and her colleagues for their support.



"I am grateful to my supervisor Angelo Caputo who made arrangements with other districts for me to borrow buses and equipment," Fanger said. "As someone that has competed in Internationals before, he understood and knew what it would take for me to do my best. And also my fellow drivers and friends that have supported me on this journey with Bus Road EO. It has been a goal for a very long time, they have cheered endlessly. I have a habit of doubting myself and getting in my own way, over-analyzing my driving while I compete and they have been there to keep me on track and to help encourage me in my studies and practices. There are several across the state that have not only cheered me on each year but also provided me with great competition, challenging me to do my best to claim that top title. I would absolutely love to earn the opportunity to compete at Internationals again and I know that I can do even better."



Competitions begin again Oct. 5, Fanger said. "I can’t wait."



