What is happening to the Portage Lakes?

As a long time resident I can tell you first hand. The recent explosion of watercraft of all kinds on the lakes demands that new and better enforced regulations be implemented. How many boats can these waters safely and cleanly withstand?

Ensuring the safety of boaters and the health of the water is the responsibility of the Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR), an agency that has allowed too many commercial dock permits and failed to ensure that rental boat users, paddle boarders and kayakers know what the existing rules and regulations are. Complicating matters is the fact that there are not enough policemen on the water to control the huge influx of boats. Has the ODNR forgotten about safety and is only concerned with the almighty dollar?

I urge the ODNR to asses the damage that too many boaters are having on the lakes and take action to stop this dangerous trend.

Kathy Johnston,

New Franklin