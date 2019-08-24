Portage County Housing Services Council will host its first Community Resource Connect event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Haven of Portage, 2645 Route 59, Ravenna.



The event is free and will highlight a variety of free resources that can assist with any barriers participants may have. Resources include housing support, haircuts, employment assistance, mental health support, public assistance, legal information, health and wellness checks/ Participants can receive a free ride to and from the event while riding PARTA after showing the event flyer to the bus driver.



Participants also can have their blood pressure checked, receive vaccinations, get HIV testing, and obtain clothing or furniture vouchers.



"Our community partners have come together to make this event a one-stop place for people to connect with services to overcome barriers and get the assistance they need," said Anne Marie Noble, executive director of the Haven of Portage County.



The event was planned by a collaboration of staff from numerous agencies such as Portage Metropolitan Housing Authority, United Way, The Haven of Portage County, City of Kent, Coleman Professional Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Family and Community Services, The Portage County Health District, Twisted Scissors, WIC-Women, Infant, Children, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Community Action Council, Community Clothing Center, Fair Housing, Legal Aid, and Portage County Job & Family Services.



For more information or to volunteer for this event, email PortageCommResConnection@gmail.com.