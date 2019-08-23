NEW FRANKLIN The Manchester Alumni Association will host its 18th annual Pre-Game Tailgate Party and Athletic Hall of Fame reception prior to the Panthers' football home opener at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30. This popular event attracts hundreds of Manchester grads and friends to the alumni tents outside the stadium. Free sandwiches, snacks, desserts and soft drinks are available, as well as a special cake to help celebrate this year’s Hall of Fame inductees: Leland Phillips (MHS ’90), Mark Noble (’11), Kyle Daily (’12), Nick Peyakov (’13) and honorary member Steve Dies. The Manchester "Hall of Fame" game against Columbiana begins at 7 p.m., with the five new inductees to be enshrined at halftime.

Leland Phillips

Excelling in football, wrestling, basketball and baseball, Phillips earned First Team All-PAC 7 honors and multiple letters in each sport. He was the baseball team’s MVP his senior year. In football, Leland made the All-County, All-District, and All-NEO Region First Teams; as well as garnering an All-State Special Mention for his 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He played in football and basketball post-season All-Star games to close out his athletic career.

Mark Noble

He earned 14 varsity letters, including four in soccer and track; and three in football and basketball. Noble was chosen First Team All-PAC 7 in basketball and soccer (twice each); as well as his senior year in football—when he also won Second Team All-State honors. Noble walked onto The University of Akron basketball team and played Division I hoops for five years under Keith Dambrot, the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Kyle Daily

He was a 4-year letterman in three sports: soccer, cross-country and track; and 3-time in basketball. Dialy earned PAC-7 Player of the Year honors in soccer. The 2012 Akron Beacon Journal Student Athlete of the Year, Dialywas named to the Academic All-Ohio Team in basketball, and won the prestigious “Bruce Buchholzer Award” from the Summit County Sports Hall of Fame.

Nick Peyakov

One of the greatest quarterbacks in Manchester history, Peyakov won three football letters, two PAC-7 Player of the Year awards, and was named First Team All-State. He also earned two letters in basketball, and was named First Team All-PAC 7 and First Team All-NEO Inland. Peyakov went on to garner four football letters playing for The University of Mount Union, where he played on two Division III National Championship teams.

Steve Dies (Honorary)

The founder and current president of the Manchester Takedown Club, Dies has been a member of the Panther Paws for 16 years — serving as past president and current trustee. He has volunteered in the Manchester Youth Football program for six years, and is the press box announcer at MHS home football games. Dies has been affiliated with Ohio Youth Wrestling for 39 years, and the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament for the past 31 years. The Dies Family was honored with the OHSAA Hall of Fame “Service Award.”