GREEN As the new school year approached, Green Local Schools wanted to take off some of the stress through a new event.

The Back to School Bash held at Green Primary School and Greenwood Early Learning Center allowed parents and children to learn more about district resources, tour the schools, play on the playground and inflatables, enjoy food from five food trucks and enjoy music from a DJ.

The event welcomed students in pre-school through third grade.

Participating organizations included; Engineering for Kids, Kick for the Cure, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Green Schools Foundation, Bulldog Dash, Doodle Kids, Bricks 4 Kids and Learning Buddies.

This was the first year for the event, which the idea came about through the district’s PTA.

Green Schools PTA President Holly Toukonen said the event was designed to bring families and school together.

“We want people to get involved,” Toukonen said.

The PTA is looking for additional members and she encourages people to join.

Students also had an opportunity to stuff the bus with school supplies and there was another bus they could get on and check out. The district also ran shuttle buses from the middle school to the primary school to allow students and parents to ride on a bus together.

Green Local Schools Director of Communication and Community Relations Julie McMahan said the event allowed parents and students to meet other families and students, too.

McMahan and Toukonen both thanked the maintenance staff and custodians for preparing the buildings for the event.

The district also had an informational table for employment as it is looking for full-time staff and subs.

“The outpouring of community support for this brand new event was impressive,” Superintendent Jeff Miller said. “I commend Holly and her PTA members for the insight to bring families together before the start of the school year, and the ability to do so with such success. The Back to School Bash was the perfect example of what we brand our BulldogStrong around. To see it in action is rewarding as a Superintendent.”

Green Primary School Principal Krista Seals said the event gave parents and students a more relaxed atmosphere to check out the building as open houses can be crowded with more 900 students enrolled at Green Primary School.

“This is a fun night for families to come together,” Seals said.

Green Primary School Assistant Principal Kelli Fultz said they want families to become a part of the school family and that is something they are trying to promote.

“We are excited for another good school year,” Fultz said.

Green School Board Member Mark Herdlick, who the president of the Green Schools Foundation, gave out information regarding the foundation. He said they are always looking for new members.

“It is good to see a good turnout,” Herdlick said. “There are a lot of good things going on in the district.”

He said one of the upcoming projects the foundation hopes to work on is partnering with the schools and a few businesses in the area to arrange field trips to visit several businesses and learn about them for those students who may not be going to college or into the military.

Herdlick said about 30 percent of the district’s students want to go directly into the workforce following high school.