Polynesian gARTen

Come for an evening in paradise 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., as The Canton Museum of Art and the Canton HeART Guild present their 2019 gARTen event, "Polynesian Paradise," on the Cultural Center for the Art's lanai. Join the hottest party of the Summer as the Cultural Center raises money to help the Canton Museum of Art's exhibitions and educational programs that reach more than 44,000 people each year. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, art, music, themed food from more than 25 local restaurants, cocktails, live/silent auction items and so much more. Visit https://www.cantonart.org/garten for ticket prices.

Sci-Fi Double Feature

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a sci-fi double feature with "Plan 9 from Outer Space" (1958) and "The War of the Worlds" (1953) at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. "Plan 9 from Outer Space": After the embarrassing failure of the first eight plans, a group of evil aliens enacts plan nine - resurrecting the dead to take over the Earth. "The War of the Worlds": When a scorching meteor-like object crashes to Earth, a scientist waits three ill-fated days for the object - a spaceship filled with Martians - to cool. Meanwhile, the extraterrestrials continue their invasion of the planet.

Stark County Fair

Head to the Stark County Fairgrounds between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2 for The Stark County Fair. Enjoy seven days of fun for all ages. Country concert, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, horse shows, band shows, harness racing, daily concerts and entertainment, rides, animals, exhibits, Fair food and more! Free parking on Fair grounds. Follow Stark County Fair on Facebook and Twitter.