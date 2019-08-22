NEW FRANKLIN

A man told police Aug. 10 that the rear plate on his vehicle had been taken but the front plate to the vehicle is still in place. He is not sure when or where the plate was taken. It has been entered as stolen.

During a traffic stop for a headlight on Aug. 10, an officer smelled marijuana and asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle. The driver reportedly agreed and the officer found a smoking pipe with marijuana in it and a green container with marijuana in the center console. The driver admitted it was hers and she was arrested and released with a summons.

A vehicle’s registration was expired so an officer made a traffic stop Aug. 11 and smelled alcohol coming from the driver. The driver did not satisfactorily complete the field sobriety tests and he was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He refused to submit to chemical testing. He was issued a summons and citation. The vehicle was towed and the expired plates were seized.

A woman received an email Aug. 12 stating someone has her password to her bank account and if she did not send them $7,087.00 that they would send out private information to social media. She was advised to change her passwords and contact her bank.

A man told police Aug. 12 he paid a worker to fix his roof. The worker took the check and cashed it and never returned to the man's house to fix the roof. The man is now unable to reach the worker because the worker’s phone is disconnected and he is not answering the door at his home. The man will be contacting Barberton Prosecutor Office to get charges on the worker.

During a traffic stop Aug. 12, a driver’s license came back as suspended. The vehicle was to be towed and, during an inventory report, an officer found marijuana. The driver admitted it was his and he was issued traffic citations and a summons to appear.

An officer stopped a vehicle Aug. 13 for no turn signal and smelled alcohol on the driver. The driver did not satisfactorily complete the field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence and his blood alcohol concentration came back as .234. He was issued a citation with a court date.

During a traffic stop Aug. 15, a driver advised police that he warrants out of Summit County. He was arrested and searched. Police found a clear bag, containing an unknown white crystal substance. He was taken to Summit County Police and he was issued traffic citations for unsafe vehicle, driving under suspension, fictitious plates and excessive muffler smoke with a court date. The crystal substance was sent for testing.

LAKEMORE

Someone removed four rolls of electrical copper wire from Ryan Homes on Brentwood Avenue overnight July 24.

During a traffic stop Aug. 4, an officer thought passengers in the vehicle appeared to be nervous. A K-9 sniffed the vehicle and alerted to the rear passenger door and the driver's door. The officer found a fanny pack that had meth inside a little clear baggie. The driver of the vehicle said it was not his and that it was a woman's. He was arrested for possession of drugs.

A man in his 30s observed a 61-year-old man tossing a marble at his vehicle Aug. 6, breaking driver's side windows. A witness also saw the incident and gave a statement. The suspect was issued a summons for criminal damaging and released.

Near midnight Aug. 10, an officer made a traffic stop and had a K-9 unit sniff the vehicle. The K-9 alerted on the vehicle's driver side front door and a search turned up a small black container with meth and other illegal drugs. The driver, a 39-year-old man, did not want to speak without his lawyer. He was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and trafficking drugs. He was taken to Summit County Jail.

A woman's dog got loose and bit the neighbor's dog on Aug. 11. The woman's dog was not registered and did not have a proper collar. The dog is a pit bull terrier. The woman was charged with dog at large, attempted to bite another animal and collar identification. She was issued a court date.