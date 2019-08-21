Coventry corn roast

Coventry Schools Foundation is hosting its 11th annual corn roast from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Dusty’s Landing Pavilion, 4764 Dustys Road. This year, the foundation welcomes the Out Of Sequence band featuring, Chuck Lyons, Jack Bishop and Cheryl Clatworthy. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance or $35 at the door and include all your food, beverages and entertainment. There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 drawing, gift card game, corn hole and more. Coventry Schools Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) that raises money for academic classroom grants and scholarships for the Coventry Local Schools. Tickets may be purchased at Ayers Insurance, 500 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road or through the Facebook page @coventryschoolsfoundation, #funatportagelakes, #cornroast.

Bridal Show

Today’s Bride welcomes engaged couples to join them at the John S. Knight Center to plan their entire wedding day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Meet with vendors, see the newest wedding trends, watch fashion shows, and save money. From venues to DJs, the show will have 150 plus vendors for couples to meet, shop, and book on-the-spot. Aside from trends, demos and fashion shows, couples can enter to win prizes and giveaways. General admission tickets (access to fashion shows, vendor booths and demos) is $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online and save $3. Every bride will receive a free bride-to-be sash, the latest issue of Today’s Bride Magazine, and a tote bag (while supplies last).

Clue at the Zoo

Clue at the Zoo will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the zoo. All of the kitty litter containers throughout the entire zoo have gone missing. This is a popular enrichment item for many of our animals. We believe it was an inside job and we need your help to find out whodunit. The event is free to zoo members, regular admission rates apply for non-members and discounts and coupons are not valid. Due to a sudden influx of donations, the zoo is no longer accepting donations of kitty litter containers at this time. The zoo is at 500 Edgewood Avenue.