Aug. 23

Sections of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on view from Aug. 23-28 in the atrium at the Summit County Courthouse, 209 S. High St. Visitors may view the free display on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Quilt display will correspond with the Akron Pride Festival, which is Aug. 24 at Hardesty Park. For more information, email info@akronpridefestival.org. Convenient parking is available across from the Courthouse in the Summit County Parking Deck on S. High Street. Visit aidsquilt.org or call the national headquarters at 404-688-5500 for information on the quilt.

- From 9 to 10 a.m. the Summit County Master Gardeners coffee chat at the Springfield Community Center, 2491 Canfield Road. Master Gardeners Lee Paulson and Deidre Betancourt will help identify those pesky weeds in our gardens and review best practices for keeping them out. They will also discuss invasive species and what can be done to avoid their proliferation. The program is free to the public. No registration required. For more information on master gardeners, visit www.summitmastergardeners.org

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. The cost is $15 per person and advance registration is required. Register online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road.

Aug. 24

- Adult Prom for Paws will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. It is a 21 and over prom with proceeds going to animal rescue costs. Tickets are $50 and include beer/wine, dinner, dancing, photo booth experience and more. Tickets sold via Promforpaws.eventbrite.com. The rescue has a huge presence in Summit and Stark counties and has saved hundreds of animals. A verity of items will be auctioned off. Attendees are encouraged to wear actual prom attire, but it’s not required––all that is required is that everyone has a great time.

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., paddle in the "Heart of Akron" at Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. The cost is $15 per person and registration is required. Register online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail / Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 W. Crosier St.

- From 8:30 to 5:30 p.m., enjoy Robots during the Metro Park’s outdoor movie night. The program will be held at Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail / Summit Lake Trailhead 390 W. Crosier St. For more information call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.

- Take in sunset views of the wildflower meadow and learn some basic identification of late summer blooms from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Metro Park’s Blooms at Sunset takes place at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- The 27th annual Studebaker Packard Cruise In Rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Summit Racing Equipment, 1200 Southeast Avd. All Independent brands are encouraged to attend. Huge one-day Studebaker meet with food, DJ and prizes, and many Independents.

Aug. 25

- Today’s Bride welcomes engaged couples to join them at the John S. Knight Center to plan their entire wedding day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet with vendors, see the newest wedding trends, watch fashion shows, and save money. From venues to DJs, the show will have 150 plus vendors for couples to meet, shop, and book on-the-spot. Aside from trends, demos and fashion shows, couples can enter to win prizes and giveaways. Watch as a cake is decorated before your eyes, get your hair and makeup done, attend informative demos, try on and buy wedding dresses, and get inspired by all the latest wedding trends with the Aisle of Inspiration. General admission tickets (access to fashion shows, vendor booths, and demos) are $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online and save $3. Every bride will receive a free bride-to-be sash, the latest issue of Today’s Bride Magazine, and a tote bag (while supplies last).

Aug. 25

- Get a head start on the 56th Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree. It officially begins Sept. 1, but from noon to 3 p.m. at Silver Creek Park, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton, visitors can meet the parks staff and mascots and hike the two-mile Chippewa Trail for spree credit. Spree T-shirts and other gift items will be for sale. All other spree hikes must be completed Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. For information about the Fall Hiking Spree, including trails and locations, visit hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org.

Aug. 26

- From 10 a.m. to noon, hike with a naturalist to learn about the nature and history of Gorge Metro Park and the Cuyahoga River. For information, call 330-865-8065. The Gorge Park is at 1160 Front Street.

Aug. 28

- From 10 a.m. to noon, kids 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line at Little Turtle Pond. A few rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but are not permitted to fish. For information, call 330-865-8065. Firestone Metro Park / Little Turtle Pond is located at 2400 Harrington Road.

Aug. 30

- Coventry class of 1999 is celebrating its 20th reunion. For more information, contact coventryclassof99@gmail.com.

Aug. 31

- Try stand-up paddleboarding from 9 to 11 a.m. A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide participants. No experience needed. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Cost is $15 per person and registration is required. Register online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6 is located at 6194 Christman Road.

Aug. 31

- From noon to 3 p.m., join a certified instructor and naturalist to learn moving on the board, advanced paddle strokes and rescue techniques of paddle boarding. Participants are required to have already completed the park’s beginner stand-up paddleboarding class. Minimum age is 13 and those ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of paddleboard, paddle and personal flotation device. Cost is $15 per person and registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C6 is at 6194 Christman Road.

Sept. 2

- Join the Green Family YMCA for the Labor of Love run/walk from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 5K/10K and 1-mile event is community focused, filled with fun and open to all levels of runners and walkers. It is a great way to celebrate the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday with family and friends. All pre-registered participants will receive a special Labor of Love t-shirt that they can personalize. Races begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the 1 Mile walk. Register online or the day of the race. The race begins at 3875 Massillon Road. The cost is $10 per person for the walk, $25 for the 5K through Aug. 31 and $30 on race day, for the 10K $35 online through Aug. 31 and $40 race day. Register online at https://www.akronymca.org/LaborofLove/.

Sept. 7

- From 8 to 10 p.m., join in for Metro Park’s outdoor movie night and the movie Ferdinand. The movie will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance 2077 Newton St. Meet at the sled hill. For more information, call 330-865-8065 or visit summitmetroparks.org.