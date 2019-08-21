Aug. 27

- The Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. MassMu’s curator of football heritage Bailey Yoder will present “The War between Paul Brown and Art Modell.” The event will be held in Gessner Hall at the museum. The event is free to everyone and no reservations are required. The Museum provides a free cookie and coffee for every guest. Lunches and specialty beverages can be purchased at Anderson’s in the City, the Museum lobby café. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. Visit massillonmuseum.org/hours-and-directions for a parking map and updates. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Aug. 28

- Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease will be presented at 6 p.m. by Terry Tegtmeier, M.D., at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW, at 6 p.m. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer. Tegtmeier will present how coronary artery disease develops and how plant-based nutrition has been shown to prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Reservations are required, call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Sept. 3

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to attend its Historical Fiction Book Club as they switch gears and discuss the non-fiction book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss. Soon to be a major television event, this book details the nail-biting climax of one of the greatest political battles in American history: the ratification of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote. The book club will meet in the Duncan Room. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to reserve your copy, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss bars and nightclubs in Massillon’s past. Moderator Chris Craft will lead the September discussion in the Fred F. Silk Community Room. He will encourage stories about the taverns and customers who frequented them, owners and bartenders, musical entertainment, and legends surrounding local nightlife. MassMu Archivist Mandy Stahl will project photographs of interiors and exteriors of Massillon’s historic “watering holes” from the Museum’s permanent collection. The Museum is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone, no reservations required. Pastries and coffee are available for a donation. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. in Massillon. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Sept. 7

- To celebrate Coach Paul Brown’s birthday, instructor Diane Boslett will work with guests of all ages who want to make a personalized football craft at the Massillon Museum’s “Do the Mu!” Anyone can join the workshop any time between noon and 2 p.m. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. Anderson’s in the City, the lobby café, will offer lunch, specialty beverages, and sweet treats for purchase and OHregionalities, the Museum shop, will be open. The Museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- Enjoy a night of live music, featuring talented young musicians marching and performing, at the 12th annual Lake Band Show held at Blue Streak Stadium. Online reserved tickets costing $7.50 are available now via the Lake Local Schools website, www.lakelocal.org, and click on the “Lake Band Show 2019” button at lower left to purchase tickets, and view an online map for parking and a Band Show Info Sheet. A total of 10 local high school bands will be participating this year. General admission tickets at the gate are $7; senior citizen and student tickets are $5. Preschool age children will be admitted free of charge. Handicap seating is available on a first come, first served basis. In the event of inclement weather, there is no rain date, and there will be no refunds.