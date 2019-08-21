SPRINGFIELD TWP. Springfield Township Board of Trustees held three special meetings to discuss placement of fire renewal levies and the possibility of adding millage to the existing levies.

During a July 19 special meeting, trustees discussed the Summit County Fiscal Officer certified tax evaluations for the Fire Department levy. Trustee Dean Young made two motions during the meeting. The first was to approve a resolution declaring it necessary to renew an existing 1.8-mill levy and to increase the levy by 1 mill. The resolution was approved and had a request for the Summit County Fiscal Officer to certify the total tax valuation and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by the renewal with an increase. An additional resolution was approved to renew an existing 1.8-mill tax levy and to increase the levy by 1.25 mill.

Trustees entered executive session to discuss imminent litigation. There was no further business and the meeting was adjourned.

Trustees then held a special meeting July 31 to consider placement of a fire levy renewal replacement or new levy on the November 2019 ballot. A resolution declaring it necessary to renew an existing 3.2-mill tax levy and request the Summit County Fiscal Officer to certify the total current tax valuation of the township and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated was approved.

Finally, in a special meeting held Aug. 7, the board again considered placement of a fire levy renewal, replacement or new levy. Trustees discussed the possible fire levies but a decision was made to not put any fire levies on the November ballot. The meeting was adjourned.