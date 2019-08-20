Ashland University has been named as one of the 159 best colleges in the Midwest for 2020 by The Princeton Review. The University is listed in the Best in the Midwest section of the education services company’s "2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region" website feature that posted earlier this month at: https://www.princetonreview.com/bestMWcolleges.



The website feature salutes a total of 656 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and International. The colleges that made the "Best in the Midwest" list are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.



"We chose Ashland University and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief, in a news release.



Franek noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisers whose perspectives the company solicits.



"We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences," Franek added.



Ashland University President Dr. Carlos Campo was pleased with the University's selection as a "Best in the Midwest" university. "This is great national recognition for Ashland University and the selection reaffirms Ashland University's commitment to the educational opportunities and experiences for all of our students," Campo said.



The universities are ranked based on a number of topics, including academics, admissions selectivity, financial aid, fire safety, quality of life, green campus, professors and professors’ accessibility.



The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review website.



The Princeton Review is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep, books and other student resources.