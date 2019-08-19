The Jackson High School girls tennis team is off to a fast start, which included a 4-1 victory against Walsh Jesuit to remain undefeated in match play and then added a team title at the St. Joe's Invitational on Aug. 17.

Jackson finished with 42 1/2 points at the St. Joe's Invitational at Oberlin College to outdistance Mayfield, which finished second with 33 1/2 points.

Jackson got first place finishes from second singles player Paige Reese, the first doubles team of Emma Henson and Maddie Altman and the second doubles team of Jillian Cardi and Divya Shanmugam. Rachael and Abby Williams added third place finishes and Samantha Reese finished fourth in No. 1 singles.

The field also included Hudson, St. Joseph Academy, Solon, Rocky River, Notre Dame Academy and Perkins.

Against Walsh Jesuit, Henson won her No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 while Shanmugam won the No. 3 signles match 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Altman and Paige Reese won 6-2, 6-4 and Rachael and Abby Williams picked up a 6-0, 7-6 (1) victory. Jackson improved to 3-0.