LOUDONVILLE — Five members of the New Hope Community Church in Loudonville — Mari Colace, Ron Kline, Megan Strother, Beth Wilson and Mona McMullen — spent June 30 through July 9 in the Ukraine, a former Soviet and now independent nation in Eastern Europe, north of the Black Sea.



McMullen noted "while I was there, I felt like I was in the Land of Oz, as we were greeted with lots of love and saw a land of beautiful buildings, rainbows, poppies, goodness and signs of evil. We exchanged gifts, including lollipops, and developed many relationships.



"And we experienced things that showed us ‘we weren’t in Kansas, or Ohio, anymore!’ " McMullen added.



What they found was a country where most people make $240 a month, less than $3,000 to support your family, you have to work two or three jobs, or one that takes you out of the country for three to six months at a time so you can make more money.



Retired people get a pension of $50 a month, so to survive, they need to keep working anywhere.



"We would see older people selling crafts, produce and fruit on the streets every day," McMullen said. "Many older persons sign up to work for the government picking up trash. We would give Ukrainians we met a dollar bill, and see how excited they were, and how they felt rich, just holding it."



The native poverty indeed made the visiting Ohioans feel wealthy.



"Families might have one car, or none," McMullen said. "When without a car, they walked, rode a bus or rode a bike to work. When you had a car, or owned your home, you had to pay for it in cash, because lending rates in the Ukraine are prohibitive, like 30 percent. However, their only bills were for essentials, food, gas, water, electric, insurance and, of course, taxes, which are paid as you go. Families didn’t have things like clothes dryers or dishwashers. The high schools had no sports, and no school band."



Despite this lack of goods Americans consider part of their way of life; the visitors saw hope and joy among the people they saw.



"By American standards, many people we met had meager possessions, but they joyfully and generously gave everything they had to bless us," Beth Wilson said. "They did so by serving us sumptuous feasts at mealtime, or giving up their bedroom so we could sleep in the very best bed they had. They would drive us around or take us for walks in the bazaar, serving as our tour guides so that we could have a good experience. They may not have had much, yet they were very rich, indeed."



The New Hope travelers spent their week in Rivne (population 247,000), located about four hours west of the Capital City of Kiev (population 2,887,000).



Colace was on her ninth mission trip to the Ukraine.



"When I first started serving in missions, I quickly realized my arrogance," she said. "What I found was that Ukraine culture ‘resets’ most people’s hearts. Pounded by years of wars and bondage to Communism has given them a mystery of sorts in their love language. We Americans find value in things, careers, and positions of status; while Ukrainians taught me the language of appreciation, patience, kindness and contentment.



"Though traveling often to Ukraine," she continued, "On this trip my eyes, and heart, were opened to a new fresh truth of what the Ukrainians now want to become. The generation rising up is stepping forward, out of generations of oppression and into fresh visions that are rising up in the hearts of many. I want to continue to serve with Ukrainians and to be a part of their adventure."



Megan Strother said "I think everyone should take the time to do a mission trip. I was amazed at the resilience and positive outlook the Ukrainians exhibited despite the difficulties they have faced. Ukraine is a beautiful country full of wonderful people facing many problems with hope and courage. I would return in a heartbeat to serve in any way I could."



According to McMullen, "There are 110 Baptist pastors in the region of Rivne. They do their church work without a paycheck, and support their family with another 40-plus-hour a week job," she explained. "When Pastor Taras from Hope Church, whom Colace met on one of her visits, first came to Loudonville four years ago and told us this, we decided to pay his salary of less than $2,500 annually every year. Our mission visits are our way of telling the pastor that we care and love him and his church."



"We join with one other churches out of Alabama, which leaves 108 other pastors to embark in the vision of being a full-time pastor," Colace explained.



She and McMullen are currently spearheading opportunities for any other churches or individuals to join them in this crusade.



"It really does change the world." Colace added. "During our visit, we conducted an English Conversation Club with about 50 teens and young adults who know some English and wanted to hear Americans speak so they could learn more. While they say they don’t speak English, we found they understood much of what we said. The day we left, one little boy walked up to me and said ‘I wish you could stay.’ "



Cultural differences created some misunderstandings during the trip.



"One day I taught the same little boy, Andrew, and his family how to play two card games," Colace said. "The next day Andrew Sr. confessed to the pastor. Seems a committed Christian at Hope Church doesn’t drink, smoke, dance or play games with playing cards. Oops!



"I was a missionary corrupting Christians," she added with a wince.



Despite the rules, McMullen said she was surprised at how modern the area was, "with families, for the most part, having everything we do, and the kids there having their gadgets, just like American kids. They wore T-shirts with super heroes. We heard the Mamas and the Papas, Elton John and Bread over the radio, even Ukrainians artists singing Elvis and Adele."



The government has been so traditionally corrupt that, McMullen explained, "at the last presidential election, they elected a comedian as president because the people didn’t want another corrupt politician."



Crime is surprisingly low, with little violent crime, drug use, break-ins or theft, but there is a high incidence of alcoholism and corruption. People drive crazily, without fear of traffic arrests because the police are easily paid off.



Currency is the hryvnia (pronounced greevna). One American dollar is worth 26 hryvnias. Fancy houses worth $500,000 are worth 13 million hryvnia. Gas is $4.33 a gallon. A new Toyota Corolla costs $21,154, and a pair of Nikes running shoes is $77. Soccer, called football, is the most popular sport. To an American’s advantage, a full body massage was just $8 and an upscale lunch $5.



Predominant religions are Ukrainian Orthodox or Russian Orthodox (only difference, the language), Pentecostal, Greek Catholic and Western Ukrainian Catholic and Baptist.



Rivne was overrun in World War II, so there are many war monuments. One mass grave contained the bodies of 17,000 Jews either killed or buried alive, prompting locals to say "the ground there moved for seven days after the burial."



Another mass grave contained 19,000 unknown or unidentified soldiers.



The group spent seven days is Rivne, and the last two in Kiev. "On the way, we visited the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Museum," McMullen said. "In Kiev, we saw where 130 people were killed and 1,100 injured during the revolution five years ago. Thousands were protesting the government’s refusal to permit free trade with Europe."



The fifth, and only male, member of the Loudonville delegation, Ron Kline, said: "I don’t make friends easily, but God made it extremely easy there to make new friends, remember names and develop life-long relationships with both the Ukrainians and fellow travelers. My motivation was to serve God and the Hope church, but what I received was to feel the love lavished by God on me through the Ukrainians. Part of my heart is still there."



People interested in more information about how they can help with the Ukraine mission can contact Colace at mari@newhope.rocks