COVENTRY TWP. A 70-year-old Akron man is facing several misdemeanor charges after his vehicle reportedly struck several other vehicles in the drive-thru area before crashing through Dunkin Donuts, 3305 Manchester Road, where he then struck a person inside the restaurant.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dunkin Donuts, 3305 Manchester Road in Coventry Township, around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 after multiple reports of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The Coventry, New Franklin, Akron, and Green fire departments also responded to the scene. When deputies arrived, they found that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe had crashed into the building and entered the structure.

The investigation revealed that the 70-year-old man had been in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. While in the drive-thru lane, he put his vehicle in reverse, struck a second vehicle and that vehicle in turn struck a third vehicle. The 70-year-old then drove forward into a fourth vehicle causing it to hit a fifth vehicle. He then side-swiped another vehicle and drove into the front of the restaurant. As his vehicle went through the front of the building, it struck a pedestrian inside the restaurant. Three people were transported to Akron General Medical Center with minor injuries. All three were released shortly thereafter. The 70-year-old was treated for injuries at Summa Health (Barberton).

The man was charged with Driving Under the Influence (M-1), Driving Under Suspension (M-1), Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control (M-M) and Negligent Assault (M-3).