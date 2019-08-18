NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) supports the region’s students in pursuing post-secondary education. And this year, FAO announced that 20 students from Guernsey County have been awarded the Myron Fishel Scholarship.



The Myron Fishel Scholarship Fund was established by Dr. Waite Phillip Fishel, a former chemistry professor at Vanderbilt University, in 1974 to honor the memory of his only son, Myron, who was killed in action during World War II. The Myron Fishel Scholarship Fund joined the Guernsey County Foundation’s Family of Funds at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in late 2016. Guernsey County students attending or planning to attend an accredited post-secondary institution are invited to apply annually.



This year’s Myron Fishel Scholarship awards were announced by the Fund’s trustees, Joel Blue, Guernsey County Prosecutor, David B. Bennett, Common Pleas/?Probate Division, and Jeff East, U.S. Bank’s Market President.



2019 Myron Fishel Scholarship recipients include:



Rylee Combs, a 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School who plans to attend University of Findlay;



Garrett Dostall, a 2018 graduate of Cambridge High School attending University of Akron;



Olivia Dunlap, a 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School who plans to attend Muskingum University;



Ethan Ford, a 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School attending Muskingum University;



William Ford, a 2018 graduate of Meadowbrook High School attending Muskingum University;



Isaac Gann, a 2017 graduate of Meadowbrook High School attending Malone University;



Evan Hannon, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School who plans to attend Wright State University;



Ashlyn Haury, a 2019 graduate of John Glenn High School who plans to attend either The Ohio State University or Kent State University;



Maggie Johnson (not pictured), a 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School who plans to attend The Ohio State University;



Cooper Kerns, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School who plans to attend either Otterbein University or Muskingum University;



Mason Long, a 2018 graduate of Cambridge High School attending Ohio University;



Carleigh Ludwig, a 2019 graduate of John Glenn High School who plans to attend either Baldwin Wallace University or Mount Vernon Nazarene University;



Zavin Orr, a 2016 graduate of Cambridge High School attending Ohio University-Zanesville;



Alyssa Roe, a 2018 graduate of Buckeye Trail High School attending Muskingum University;



Lauren Roe, a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Trail High School who plans to attend either Ohio University or University of Findlay;



Cloe Rogers, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School who plans to attend The Ohio State University;



Ashley Townsend, a 2019 home school graduate who plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University;



Kenyotta Underwood, a 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School who plans to attend The Ohio State University;



Grayson Williams, a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Trail High School who plans to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene Univerrsity; and



Kaitlyn Woods, a 2019 graduate of Meadowbrook High School who plans to attend either Muskingum University or Ohio University-Zanesville.



Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. Awarded through a competitive application process, FAO partners with more than 280 donor-established scholarship funds to honor the legacy and story behind each fund and the friend or loved ones each scholarship honors.



This year, more than $390,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 530 awards so far to support over 240 students in achieving their dreams. Scholarship applications, including for the Myron Fishel Scholarship Fund, open annually in the mid-February or early spring.



The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. More information regarding FAO’s scholarships and a full list of 2019 recipients can be found on FAO’s website, www.AppalachianOhio.org.



If you are interested in how you can help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational attainment, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111.