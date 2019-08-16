MILLERSBURG — The Holmes County District Public Library is partnering with local businesses for a special promotion during September.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month, and for the first year in recognition of that, 15 local businesses will be offering special promotions to customers who have a library card as part of the “Library Perks” promotion, said Christina Thurairatnam, the library’s head of reference and adult services. The library also will promote these businesses at both their Millersburg and Walnut Creek branches, Thurairatnam said.

“Every year in September, it’s National Library Card Sign Up Month,” Thurairatnam said. “The American Library Association has a big campaign and libraries across the country encourage people to sign up for library cards.”

Not only does the campaign encourage new sign-ups for cards, but they also want to bring people back into the library who haven’t used their card in a while, Thurairatnam said.

“So, maybe people who had a card a long time ago and haven’t used it, they can come in and get their card updated or get a new one if they need to,” she said.

“It’s a way to kind of show the value of libraries and what we have to offer,” Thurairatnam continued.

The 15 businesses involved are spread throughout Holmes County and range from markets to restaurants and bakeries, to veterinary services and wellness classes.

“It’s a way to raise awareness of local businesses and to promote them as well as the library and our services,” Thurairatnam said. “I think it’s like a win-win.”

Thurairatnam said it’s important that people realize that the library isn’t just for book lovers. The HCDPL offers books, audio and ebooks, but also DVDs, blu-rays, CDs, video games, wifi hotspots and even sewing machines.

A HCDPL card also can be used to access a variety of online resources, including, lynda.com, LinkedIn’s job training site that offers videos on workplace skills like office software and finance; HeritageQuest genealogy database; the Chilton library auto repair database; and the Gale Legal forms library.

The library also offers Homebound services. Holmes County residents with a library card who are unable to travel to a branch location or the Bookmobile due to illness, disability or lack of transportation may be eligible for free delivery of library materials.

Included in “Library Perks” are Amish Door Market, Amish Door Restaurant, Berlin Escape Room, Guggisburg Cheese, The Jenny Wren, Jason Fawks Music Studio, Jujitsu School of Self Defense, Kauffman’s Country Bakery, MainStreet Fudge & Popcorn Co., Millie Dindots, Olde World Bakery, Peak PT & Wellness, Rebecca’s Bistro, Sprouted Acorn Photography and Wolf Creek Veterinary Services.

Each location will offer a different discount and more information on the specific promotion can be found by visiting either library branch of any of the participating businesses.

Signing up for a library is free and can be done at either the HCDPL’s central branch, 3102 Glen Drive, Millersburg or the East Branch, 4877 Olde Pump Street, Walnut Creek. The Bookmobile also offers library card sign-ups. Minors younger than 18 years old must have a parent or guardian present to receive a card. Proof of address (ID, pay stub, electric bill, etc) is also required.

The library also will host a series of three informational discussions about Alzheimer's, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the central branch, will be Understanding Alzheimer’s, which will discuss the impact of Alzheimer’s and the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, treatments and more.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers will be on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the library’s central branch. This presentation will discuss what to expect when a loved one has Alzheimer’s, effective communication tips and coping techniques.

The last installment of the series is on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the main branch, Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain. Learn how to make healthy lifestyle choices that keep your body and brain healthy as you age and learn hands-on tools to incorporate these choices in your daily life.

For more information on these or other programs call the HCDPL at 330- 674-5972.

— Kristin Hohman can be reached at 330-674-5676 or khohman@the-daily-record.com. Follow her on Twitter at Kay_elizabeth07.