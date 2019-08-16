Fat Head's Brewery is rolling out special versions of its Head Hunter, Strange Magic and Zeus Juice to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of its gigantic Beer Hall & Restaurant in Middleburg Heights.

The brewery will release "super juicy" Head Hunter, "super juicy" Strange Magic and maple barrel-aged Zeus Juice on Tuesday (Aug. 20) to mark the occasion. The first 250 guests also will receive a free plastic beer stein that changes color when liquid is added.

Fat Head's — Ohio's most awarded brewery at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup since launching a brewpub in North Olmsted in 2009 — noted several milestones since opening the 75,000-square-foot production brewery and restaurant on Aug. 20, 2018.

The brewery cited its biggest achievement was producing about 40,000 barrels thanks to upgrading to a 65-barrel brewing system and adding a new canning line. Production grew 25 percent from a year earlier and Fat Head's hopes to bump it even more to about 48,000 barrels this year, brewmaster and partner Matt Cole said.

The brewery benefited from moving to the new site because it's visible from Interstate 71 — a permanent Fat Head's billboard, if you will. The brewery previously was located deep in a nearby industrial park.

"The visibility from the highway really helps to showcase our brand," Cole said. "I think that we have gotten much better exposure than being tucked back in a remote industrial strip."

Fat Head's, which also operates a brewpub in Canton and a restaurant in Pittsburgh along with the North Olmsted brewpub, said other accomplishments over the past year include:

• Expanding sales into Buffalo and Rochester, New York, and Harrisburg and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

• Introducing more brands in cans, including Hop Juju Imperial IPA.

• Debuting 15-packs of Bumble Berry and Sunshine Daydream.

• Launching Strange Magic IPA — the brewery’s first new year-round brew since 2014.

Fat Head's also been able to expand its charitable work supporting the Cleveland Metroparks Trails initiative with Trail Head Pale Ale; American Cancer Society with Zest for Breasts; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation with DenzNizzle FaChizzle for Cleveland Brown Denzel Ward; A Special Wish Foundation with A Special Wish Ale; Khloe’s Klub with Khloe’s Ale in memory of Khloe Nida; The Reagan Michael White Fund with Reagan’s Comet; Honor Flight with Special Hoperations IPA; and The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland with Fat Head’s Pride Wheat Ale.

Fat Head's fans can expect the brewery to continue to grow.

"We’re looking to do some expansion in 2020," Cole said. "You’re going to see some more exciting things to come from us."

Those include plans to begin distributing in Kentucky and adding more tanks to expand its capacity, he said.

For more details about the anniversary celebration, click here.