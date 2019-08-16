LAKE TWP. Parents and students at Lake Local Schools will notice a few new things happening at the district as the kids soon start back for the new year.

First, is the completed new entrance to Lake Middle/High School off of Market Avenue. The middle/high school also has a new address which is 709 Market Ave. SW, Uniontown, OH, 44685. All phone numbers remain the same.

There are also new parking areas in front and in the area where the previous middle school was located. Superintendent Kevin Tobin said there are 50 spots in front of the building and 115 just to the side where the middle school was torn down.

“We are holding a ribbon cutting on Aug. 19 for the new middle and high school entrance,” Tobin said. “We are excited to have completed the $93 million facility project and that all of our learning spaces are new or renovated for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. We are so grateful to our constituents for the opportunity to build these new facilities. The kids have assimilated quickly.”

Safety is an ongoing issue at Lake Local and Tobin said the district is just shy of having 300 cameras and live video feeds across all the buildings. He said they are planning more safety training for staff this next year. Plus, the four School Resource Officers will return to the district.

“We’ll continue to meet monthly with the safety and security committees and groups this year. Every visitor into the school will continue to be checked before entering. Safety is ongoing and we continually look at what is new and improved that we can implement. The district continues to do its due diligence and I feel the district is saver today than at any other time,” Tobin said.

Tobin said the district has nine new teachers and five new classified personnel this year along with a new special services director. Lisa Shannon will serve as the special services director. Previously, she was the assistant superintendent at Chagrin Falls and is a Lake High School graduate.

There is also a new auxiliary gym for the seventh and eighth graders. Start dates for the new school year include the following:

- Grades one through 9 start on Aug. 20

- Grades 10-12 start on Aug. 21

- Kindergarten starts on Aug. 27

- The last day for all grades is May 28, 2020

Start and end times include 7:29 a.m. to 2:33 p.m. for the middle and high school students and 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for primary and elementary grades.

“We are excited to get this year started with the building project being finished and we’re just really excited to put some our new academic learning spaces into use this year," Tobin said.