Growing up Akron

The 10th annual Growing Up Akron is not a typical fundraiser. Participants leave the suit or cocktail dress and home and come as you are in jeans, shorts and t-shirts. Celebrate the spirit of Akron. The event benefits Child Guidance and Family Solutions offering hope and health to children and families in the community. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North Street. Tickets are available at: https://cgfs.networkforgood.com/events/14149-10th-annual-growing-up-akron.

Art-A-Palooza

The Green Arts Council and the City of Green’s Parks and Recreation Division is hosting its 15th Art-A-palooza, a fine art show, held at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17. More than 80 local and regional artists will be participating in this year’s event along with several food vendors. Admission and parking are free. The event will offer children’s crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and live entertainment performing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food options include snack items, lemonade, sausage sandwiches from John’s Concessions, roasted nuts from Holcomb’s Classics, LaVern’s Kettle Korn, Italian ice from LaDow’s Concessions, sandwiches and snacks from Cheezylicious Food Truck, healthy/vegan food from Ahimsa, chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A, and hamburgers from Menches Brothers. The Green Arts Council will be conducting a raffle of more than 60 donated art pieces from the various exhibitors to benefit its scholarship fund. Raffle tickets are one for $1, six for $5 and 15 for $10. For more information or to become a member, visit www.greenartscouncil.org.

Wild for Wine

From 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17, grab a wine glass and enjoy a night full of fun at Wild for Wine. Tickets to event include a wine glass to use and take home, appetizers (while supplies last), nine wine tastings and live music. The evening features animal art in action sessions. At designated times, a few of our animal ambassadors will show off their Van Gogh skills. The event is for 21 and older including designated drivers. Infants and children will not be admitted. The event is held rain or shine. Reservations are required. This is a limited capacity event, so purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $40 and $25 for designated drivers and are available on the website https://www.akronzoo.org/wild-for-wine.