LAKEMORE

Someone entered a man’s unlocked vehicle Aug. 1 and removed a firearm from the glovebox at Dodd’s Park.

Someone struck a woman’s vehicle on the passenger side Aug. 1 at Springfield High School.

A K-9 was brought out for a traffic stop on Aug. 4. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle and an officer found a fanny pack that had meth inside a little clear baggie. The driver said the meth wasn’t his and it belonged to a woman he knew. He was arrested for possession of drugs.

NEW FRANKLIN

A vehicle was parked at a closed business July 30 and when an officer approached, two men got out and appeared to be under the influence. The officer was given consent to search the vehicle and he located a multi-colored glass pipe in the middle console. One of the men admitted the pipe was his and he was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia. He was given a summons to appear.

A woman told police Aug. 2 that she believes that her father’s adopted son had stolen some items. She believes she has found some of the items on websites such as LetGo.

Two people were walking on the wrong side of the roadway and were almost struck on Aug. 2. One of the men had a felony warrant out of Summit County. He was placed under arrest and police found a glass pipe in his pocket during a search. He said it was used for smoking methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons. He was turned over to Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was being disorderly at a West Turkeyfoot Lake Road bar Aug. 4 and needed to be removed from the property. He was escorted out and advised to make arrangements to get a ride because he was intoxicated. Instead, the man continued to walk up to officers and the bar security, questioning why he wasn't allowed to be on the property. He was told to leave and make arrangements. Instead, he called dispatch and 911. He was told to hang up. Eventually, his ride arrived but he would not leave. He was warned he would be arrested. He continued to ask the officers why he couldn’t be at the bar. He was placed under arrest, released on scene with a summons, and advised he was banned from ever returning to the establishment. He then left with the subject who came to pick him up.

A man on Rex Lake Road reported Aug. 5 that someone had entered the front first floor window by force. He said he had been in and out of the listed residence throughout the day and did not notice it until the evening when he saw that the window was open and the window A/C unit was on the ground. He called his father, the property owner, and then checked the room with the window. Multiple firearms had been taken.

A child was at camp where it was discovered Aug. 5 that she had several bruises on her arms. She said that her dad’s girlfriend has hit her on her arms. The camp supervisor spoke with the father and girlfriend. The girlfriend said she has only been at the residence for a little more than a week and that she has not been left alone with the girl. The girlfriend stated that she has not harmed the girl. The girlfriend believes that the marks could come from the dog. The father did not think his girlfriend harmed the girl and believes the marks could also be from the dog or other children from the camp. The father said the girl would go to stay with her grandmother until the case is investigated further.

An employee of a Manchester Road restaurant arrived to work in the morning of Aug. 6 and observed the alarm was not set and the safe was missing. An officer found drag marks from the safe and followed them to the rear of the store. From the rear of the store, the marks continued outside and ended at the wood-line behind the store where the safe was located. The safe was empty, missing approximately $750.

HARTVILLE

The owner of a South Prospect Avenue store reported issues July 24 with a customer who was advised not to come back because of his behavior. The man was advised that, because of his vulgar actions, he would not be welcome back. If he did return, he would be arrested for trespassing.

Someone stole debit and credit cards from a woman’s car on Adelaide Ave. on July 25.

A white iPhone 5 was found at Memorial Park on July 29.

A reckless driver was headed into the village Aug. 4 when officers made a traffic stop. The driver, a man in his 30s, said he had lost his license. When asked about it further, he said it may have been suspended and he had a warrant for his arrest. During a pat down, police found a needle. In the car, they found his wallet and it had a folded paper with white powder in it that looked like heroin. The man said it was powdered sugar. The owner of the vehicle could not be located. The man was charged with possession of narcotic equipment, possession of heroin, and driving on a suspended license. His warrant was out of Canton for failure to appear. He was taken to Stark County Jail.

COVENTRY TWP.

Someone stole a 4-wheeler out of a man's shed on Elderberry Avenue on Aug. 3. It was unlocked and had the key left in it.

A woman said that her friend shoved her to the ground during an argument on Aug. 8. He then covered her mouth and held her down. She was able to get away and call for help. He left the scene before police arrived. The woman refused to sign charges because the man has cancer and she thinks it is changing his behavior. She refused medical treatment.

GREEN

Someone entered a building on South Arlington Road on Aug. 3 and stole a push mower and leaf blower.

A traffic stop was conducted just after midnight on Aug. 3 and the driver did not have a license. The driver, a 49-year-old man, had a felony warrant. During a search of the vehicle, officers found white powder and a glass pipe. He said he did not feel well from ingesting narcotics earlier in the day. Green Fire Department took him to the hospital. He was later released from the hospital and taken to Summit County Jail. The powder was sent for testing.

A man found a debit card while working on his rental property on Aug. 3. He said he did not know the person and wanted to turn it in. He gave it to police on Aug. 8.

Two black women took children's clothing from an Arlington Ridge store on Aug. 4 and left in a yellow Dodge Charger. The store does not have security cameras.

During a possible burglary Aug. 5, police arrived and detained two men. One of the men had a warrant and he was arrested. In the man's clothing, police found a syringe. The man said the clothes were not his and he had found them in the building and put them on. The second man complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital. Both men were told not to return to the property.

A Kimble trash truck driver was doing his job when his vehicle struck a low hanging cable on Aug. 5. The cable pulled down a pole which fell into a man's yard and damaged his home. It appears to have been an accident.

Someone entered a garage on Millwood Lane Northwest on Aug. 6 and removed currency, sunglasses, shoes, a duffel bag and a mag flashlight. The family was home at the time.

During the course of several days, an employee of a Massillon Road business made threats to fellow employees and the plant manager. The employee also threatened to damage the property. The employee was fired.

Someone took a purse and prescription sunglasses from a husband's and wife's vehicles on Stratford Green Drive on Aug. 6.

A woman said she was assaulted by her husband on Aug. 6. He had come inside the home, violating a protection order, and started an argument. Then he pushed her against a wall and choked her. She was able to get away and get a knife. He tried to take it from her, but she cut his hand. He pushed her to the ground and then left.

A man was campaigning in the community Aug. 7 and someone left a threatening note on his car door. The note was tagged as evidence.

A woman said someone overturned several of her potted plants in her front yard on Aug. 8.

A man in his 30s accused his girlfriend of stealing Aug. 8 and he pushed her across the kitchen. She reportedly called him a junky and he then hit her in the leg with a bluetooth speaker. She then ran out of the residence and called 911. The man could not be contacted and a warrant has been issued for assault.

Someone stole a trash pump from a property on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road on Aug. 9.

Between the late evening of Aug. 9 and the afternoon of Aug. 10, someone entered a garage on Sawgrass Drive through an unlocked door and then entered the home. The person stole three credit cards, a license, a Honda van, a set of keys and a purse. The vehicle has been entered as stolen.

UNIONTOWN

Someone stole a tire valve stem cap on Kaufman Avenue Northwest on July 27.

Someone vandalized a vehicle on Kaufman Avenue Northwest on Aug. 1.

Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Chateau Circle Aug. 2 and stole two iPads.

Someone spray-painted and dented a man’s mailbox on Cosmos Drive Northwest on Aug. 2.

A man came into the station on Aug. 2 to report that his chainsaw was stolen from his garage earlier that week.

A couple was in an argument Aug. 3 over the location of the woman’s jewelry. Officers stayed on scene until the man revealed the location of the jewelry.

A man told police on Aug. 4 that he had broken up his with boyfriend and did not want the boyfriend contacting him anymore. The boyfriend could not be contacted, but officers left messages for him and his father.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

Someone shot out the rear window of a man’s Toyota Corolla on Aug. 1. There was also damage to the window of his residence. The damage indicated a pellet gun and a witness said that another vehicle had also been damaged. On August 5, a 13-year-old boy was questioned about the damage to his mother’s vehicle and his neighbor’s vehicle. He admitted to shooting the pellet gun and said it was an accident. The neighbor said he wanted to file charges and signed papers for criminal damage.

A 44-year-old woman was walking down the road while intoxicated on Aug. 2. She said she had come from a friend’s house, but she couldn’t remember where. She reportedly was having a hard time staying awake and speaking and the bottle of alcohol she had was half empty. She was issued a summons for disorderly intoxication. She also had a warrant for failure to appear. She was released to a sober adult.

A woman was contacted via phone by someone claiming to be from Microsoft on Aug. 2. The person said her computer was having a problem and told her to go to Walgreens and purchase a Google Play card worth $500. She did and gave the person the numbers on the back of the card. The person on the phone said it was incorrect and to purchase another card. That’s when she hung up and realized it was fraud. The person tried to call back, but she did not answer.

There was a fight between two women Aug. 3 at a South Arlington Road business. They both said the other party started it, but two witnesses stated firmly that it was a 29-year-old woman who threw the first punch. That woman was arrested and issued a summons for assault.

During a traffic stop on Aug. 4, a 30-year-old driver said she did not have an ID and she and the passenger were trying to get aspirin at the gas station. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, said they had just bought the car and had not gotten a new license plate or registration. As the officer walked back to the patrol car, the driver drove away and started a pursuit. The woman drove through a yard and up to a wooded line where she bailed out on foot. The passenger also ran into the woods. Both were caught and resisted arrest. The driver said she knew she had a warrant and didn’t want to go to jail. She was charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. She was also taken in for her warrant. The passenger said he had high blood sugar and was scared so he ran. The passenger was checked out at the hospital. He was also charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. He also had a warrant and was turned over to a Summit County deputy after being released from the hospital.

A man was walking down the road Aug. 4 and screaming at cars driving by. Officers arrived and found him lying in a yard, overdosing. He was issued narcan and was transported to the hospital.

A 35-year-old man was digging through garbage cans at a South Arlington Road hotel on Aug. 5. He was also picking stuff up from the ground. When police arrived, he ran and was caught in the parking lot. He was issued a summons for obstructing official business. He also had multiple warrants and he was turned over to a Summit County deputy.

Someone popped a door lock at a Canton Road business Aug. 6 and stole cash and a gas card.

A man stated that his wife had asked him to get more beer Aug. 6 and then climbed on him and started to choke him. She also reportedly hit him, causing his ear to bleed. She was arrested for domestic violence and taken to Summit County Jail. On Aug. 7, the wife violated a protection order by going from jail to their house. She was arrested and issued a summons for violation of a protection order.

A woman left her wallet in a South Arlington Road hotel after she checked out on Aug. 7. When she came back, it was gone. The woman believes the housekeeper took it. The wallet had eight credit cards inside it.

During a traffic stop Aug. 8, officers smelled marijuana and searched the car. They found a black vape pen and a red mint case with alprazolam in it. The driver, a 27-year-old man, also failed a field sobriety test. He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics without a prescription. He was issued a summons and released to his grandfather. The contents of the vape pen have been sent to be tested for THC.

Police were called for an unwanted man on Aug. 9. When they arrived, the 46-year-old man was inside a woman’s trailer. The woman said she found the man with her daughter’s underwear in his pants. The man fled and it was advised he had several warrants. K-9 tracked him to a wooded area where he was arrested.

A man was being arrested for having warrants Aug. 10. During a search, police also found him to be in possession of a meth pipe, a baggie of meth, two debit cards belonging to a woman, a debit card belonging to another man, and two more debit cards belonging to a third and fourth party. He was issued a summons for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.