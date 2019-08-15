Aug. 16

- A Stark Parks Youth Fishing Derby for children ages 4 to 15, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. and this year, adults have the opportunity to take advantage of fishing derbies, open to all ages, at Sippo Lake Park, 5300 Tyner Street NW. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and a $5 cash entry fee is required. Participants 16 years and older must show a valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children under 16 must always be accompanied by an adult. Food and bait will be available for purchase at the marina. Cash prizes will be available, and the winners must be present at 10 p.m. to collect them.

- In an effort to better equip the region’s young professionals with skills needed for success in the workplace, Kent State University at Stark’s Corporate University is hosting its 2019 Young Professionals Conference. The session is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kent State Stark’s Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW. The conference is an opportunity for participants to network with next-generation leaders, learn critical workplace skills and discover new strategies for guiding success in career and life. How to have difficult conversations in the workplace and discover techniques to maintain composure while communicating key messages. For more information, visit bitly/Register-StarkYPC. The cost of the conference is $245, or $215 for multiple registrants. To register, call Mona Zink at 330-244-3508 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 17

A free-to-play event, Back to School SMASH will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight. No tickets or reservations required. Just show up and play video games for free. The event is being held at Crit Hit Gaming located at 4400 Portage St. NW. Visit www.crethitgaming.com or call 330-880-5030.

Aug. 18

- Walk along Massillon’s historic Fourth Street with local historian Mandy Altimus Stahl to discover a century of architectural beauty and intriguing history, then step inside the town’s grandest mansion, Five Oaks, for an interior tour of the lavish residence. Back to back tours will be offered of Five Oaks and the National Register district, historic Fourth Street. Guest may take one of both tours. The walking tour will be at 1 p.m. No reservations are required. The cost is $7. Meet in front of Five Oaks, 210 Fourth Street Northeast and return in time for the 3 p.m. tour of the mansion. No reservations are necessary for the Five Oaks tours. Admission is $7, a separate fee from the walking tour. Visitors who do not wish to take the walking tour may tour the mansion at 2 or 3 p.m. In inclement weather, the indoor tours will proceed; the Fourth Street walking tour will carry on if possible but will be cancelled in case of heavy rain or lightning. For more information, contact Stahl at 330-704-7631. For a complete schedule of Massillon history walking tours, visit margyvogt.com.

Aug. 20

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will present a Meditation Discussion Group on Tuesday, August 20 from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. with guest presenter Gwen Miller. During the meeting, she will lead the group in Jyoti Meditation with a focus on various yogic practices. The class is free and registration is required. Call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312.

Aug. 22

- The ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Avenue NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required, call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Aug. 28

- Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease will be presented at 6 p.m. by Terry Tegtmeier, M.D., at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW, at 6 p.m. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer. Tegtmeier will present how coronary artery disease develops and how plant-based nutrition has been shown to prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Reservations are required, call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.