Underground Railroad Experience

Take a trip back in time to the year 1821 and witness history in the making at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon, for the Underground Railroad Experience on Aug. 16 and 17. Meet Thomas and Charity Rotch, Arvine Wales, Edy Duncan and the many people who risked their lives for one American right: freedom. All of the stories told in these performances come from real men and women, telling their own stories and using real people's words as much as possible. The house will be open for tours, refreshments will be sold, and multiple exhibits will be up. Check online at https://www.springhillhistorichome.org/ugrre/ for times.

Main Street Festival

Head over to Main Street in North Canton between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 for the annual Main Street Festival on and around the North Canton Square along North and South Main Street. Family event featuring music, children's activities, car shows, food, arts and crafts, farmers market and more. Event details at www.northcantonchamber.org.

Makers Market

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 17, the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market Hartville Maker’s Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville MarketPlace for shoppers to find unique vintage wares, handmade goods, and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop our Maker’s Market.