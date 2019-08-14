Aug. 16

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. My Friend Jack will perform. The concert is free. Shoes and shirts are required. No animals except guide dogs and no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

- For one day only dogs are invited to dive into each of the park district’s two swim lakes. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both Munroe Falls Metro Park, 521 S. River Road, and Silver Creek Metro Park, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. Owners are asked to follow the event rules which can be found at http://bit.ly/SMPdogswim. For more information about lake swimming or the dog swim event, call 330-867-5511.

- Calling all kids. Get hands-on in the Metro Parks community garden while looking for and learning about insect, amphibian and reptile friends that help our gardens grow from 2:20 to 4 p.m. Plan to get dirty. Meet at the garden. program will be moved into the West Room if it rains. For information, call 330-865-8065.The program takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St.

Aug. 17

- Join a naturalist and follow the butterflies. Learn about the diversity and abilities of these graceful flyers along the beautiful shores of Summit Lake. Nets and jars provided. The program is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 W. Crosier St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Metro Parks is taking a community art project to Porchrokr at Highland Square. All ages are welcome to stop by and created their own quick and fun addition to the project, guided by the park’s interpretive artist. No experience necessary. The fully assembled art piece will be unveiled later this fall. For more information call call 330-865-8065.

- Summit Metro Parks is offering a free family-friendly outdoor movie, “The Sandlot”, at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Lake Area, 521 S. River Road from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Pack some popcorn and candy, bring a blanket or your favorite chair and join in for a relaxing evening under the summer night sky. Meet at the Maple Beach Shelter. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Aug. 20

- Sections of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on view from in the atrium at the Summit County Courthouse, 209 S. High St, from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28. Visitors may view the free display on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Quilt display will correspond with the Akron Pride Festival, which is Aug. 24 at Hardesty Park. For more information email info@akronpridefestival.org. Convenient parking is available across from the Courthouse in the Summit County Parking Deck on S. High Street. Visit aidsquilt.org or call the national headquarters at 404-688-5500 for information on the quilt.

Aug. 24

- Adult Prom for Paws will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. It is a 21 and over prom with proceeds going to animal rescue costs. Tickets are $50 and include beer/wine, dinner, dancing, photo booth experience and more. Tickets sold via Promforpaws.eventbrite.com. The rescue has a huge presence in Summit and Stark counties and has saved hundreds of animals. A verity of items will be auctioned off. Attendees are encouraged to wear actual prom attire, but it’s not required––all that is required is that everyone has a great time.

Aug. 25

- Today’s Bride welcomes engaged couples to join them at the John S. Knight Center to plan their entire wedding day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet with vendors, see the newest wedding trends, watch fashion shows, and save money. From venues to DJs, the show will have 150 plus vendors for couples to meet, shop, and book on-the-spot. Aside from trends, demos and fashion shows, couples can enter to win prizes and giveaways. Watch as a cake is decorated before your eyes, get your hair and makeup done, attend informative demos, try on and buy wedding dresses, and get inspired by all the latest wedding trends with the Aisle of Inspiration. General admission tickets (access to fashion shows, vendor booths, and demos) are $15 at the door. Purchase tickets online and save $3. Every bride will receive a free bride-to-be sash, the latest issue of Today’s Bride Magazine, and a tote bag (while supplies last).

Aug. 30

- Coventry class of 1999 is celebrating its 20th reunion. For more information, contact coventryclassof99@gmail.com.

Sept. 2

- Join the Green Family YMCA for the Labor of Love run/walk from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 5K/10K and 1-mile event is community focused, filled with fun and open to all levels of runners and walkers. It is a great way to celebrate the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday with family and friends. All pre-registered participants will receive a special Labor of Love t-shirt that they can personalize. Races begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the 1 Mile walk. Register online or the day of the race. The race begins at 3875 Massillon Road. The cost is $10 per person for the walk, $25 for the 5K through Aug. 31 and $30 on race day, for the 10K $35 online through Aug. 31 and $40 race day. Register online at https://www.akronymca.org/LaborofLove/.