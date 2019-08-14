CAMBRIDGE — Guernsey Health Systems (GHS) and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center (SEORMC) announced plans today to construct a new cancer center on the northwest side of the Southeastern Med hospital campus.



Plans for the new cancer center were approved by the GHS Board during their regular meeting June 24.



The new, 12,000 square-foot facility will enhance or expand the following cancer care services:



· Radiation oncology, medical oncology and chemotherapy services



· Increase infusion bays from six to eight



· Double the size of the current treatment facility and provide additional amenities for patients, families and staff



· Provide new state-of-the-art treatment equipment



Elford Construction will manage the construction of the facility, which will begin this October and wrap up in the fall of 2020. The facility is being designed by m+a architects.



Funding for the $12 million project was supported by the generosity of multiple community partners and donors who provided $5 million in support following a local fundraising campaign. Gifts to the project include a $1.685 million gift from the William Baker family and a $1 million gift from the Art Shepard family.



In recognition of their generous support, the building will be named the Wm. L. Baker Family Medical Building and the cancer center housed in the facility will be named the John W. and Edna McManus Shepard Cancer Center. Both families share a passion for ensuring the best possible health care treatments are available in Guernsey County and beyond.



"Judy and I are lifelong Cambridge residents and have personally seen the positive impact Southeastern Med has had on our families," said John Davis on behalf of the Shepard family.



"As many of our friends have, our family has been touched and affected by cancer. Having a local facility where residents can be treated without the need to travel out of town has been a godsend to many. When the opportunity to build a new cancer center was presented Judy and I wanted to be a part of this much needed project and hope others will join in this endeavor," said Davis.



Additional major contributions of $250,000 each were made by Bi-Con Services, Inc., Community Industrial Association, Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing Corporation, Thomas and Rhonda Stemmer and the Southeastern Med Auxiliary.



The new cancer center is just the latest expansion of healthcare services made by Southeastern Med. In recent years, the hospital has also expanded cardiology services, added virtual genetic counseling and joined the OhioHealth Stroke Network to provide faster treatment and better outcomes to stroke patients as part of a larger effort to keep advanced care close to home for residents of Guernsey and Noble Counties.



About Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center



Since 1952, Southeastern Med has offered high-quality health care services to our community. The organization has continuously reinvested to improve its facilities and technology. Southeastern Med is more than just a community hospital – it’s a local healthcare destination. For more information about Southeastern Med, visit www.seormc.org or www.facebook.com/seormc.