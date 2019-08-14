LAKE TWP. During its regular meeting on Aug. 12, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved hiring three part-time auxiliary officers for the Uniontown Police Department.

The trustees hired John Romanoski, Michael Angeloof and Dimitri Blackwell at $15 an hour. Each hire is contingent upon passing all required testing.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of Aug 12 in the amount of $115,140.

- Set the date for Trick-or-Treat in the township for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

- Approved an annexation agreement with the village of Hartville for two vacant properties which are zoned commercial at 1511 and 1531 Edison St. in Hartville.

- Approved a quote from Geitgey Landscape for restoration work at the Uniontown Police Department in the amount of $3,085 to complete a drainage project.

- Went into executive session to discuss employment issues with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Township Hall