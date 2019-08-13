About 30 teens and their parents sat in the basement of the Portage County Public Health District on a Wednesday night. They were waiting to begin a two-hour 4-H program on safe driving after getting traffic tickets, and few of them seemed happy about it.



"Is anyone in here because of me?" asked Ravenna State Highway Patrol Trooper Chuck Hoskin, one of the two instructors on Wednesday.



One girl raised her hand to say Hoskin pulled her over for having too many friends in the car and speeding.



Hoskin went around the room and asked the teens why they were there. The teens quickly became more engaged as they told stories of crashing their cars and speeding.



One boy said he fell asleep and crashed his car into a tree.



The teens have all been cited through the Portage County Juvenile Court for their first traffic citations. They’re in the Health Department basement for diversion programming.



Hoskin and Ashley Hughey, of the Ohio State Extension Office, are the two who run this program, which began with four kids in the class in August 2018. Multiple teen volunteers usually help out as well.



About 250 teens have gone through the program so far, Hughey said, and at least one parent has to attend the class with their teen.



The costs of the program are covered through a grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services and managed by the Portage County Juvenile Court. The grant was recently increased to $9,750 to allow more kids to take the class. The grant means the program is no-cost to those teens, who are referred through the juvenile court.



Only first-time offenders who are 16 or 17 or second-time offenders who have not yet taken the class are able to qualify. The second-time offender may soon be phased out, Hoskins said.



The program is supposed to make these teens better drivers. Students in the class go through activities such as trying to put together a puzzle while counting backward from 100, texting and answering questions from another student at the same time, wearing drunk googles, which limit vision in the same manner as alcohol, and doing a driving simulator about distracted and drunk driving.



"I think it’s just a great reminder for all of us, parents and kids, of driving and safety in general," said Jacqui Bowman of Kent, who attended the class with her daughter.



She said the instructors were friendly and made the kids want to participate. The class also helps her, she noted, as her daughter could get the rid of the points she had gotten from her ticket, keeping car insurance costs down.



"It’s a great program because it’s such a great alternative instead of fining them or suspending their license because that hurts the parent," Bowman said. "Instead of just punishing, it’s better to educate them and get them to make better decisions."



Points are taken off the teen’s driving record if they don’t get another citation within six months, pay all their court costs and attend CARTEENS.



Hughey said at least 55 of the 88 counties in Ohio have the program. According to the 4-H website, the program began in Brown County in 1987 and has shown "significant reduction" in second-time traffic offenses once teens go through the program.



It was a hard program to start because of the lack of relationships with the juvenile court at first, Hughey said, but she felt there was a need for it within Portage County.



"We just don’t have a lot of teen driving programs, and there wasn’t a divergent program," she said.



Hoskin said he worked on the same program in Mahoning County as a trooper there. When he moved to Ravenna, he approached Hughey with the idea.



Hughey said that not all groups of teens want to engage, though she and Hoskin try as hard as they can to make the program both fun and informative.



"I think they appreciate that style of learning rather than being yelled at," she said.



Three parents and two teens walked up to Hoskin and Hughey after the program ended to say "thank you" on Wednesday. Hoskin said that happens often.



"I usually get at least one handshake and a thank-you from the kids each time," he said.



