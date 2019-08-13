NEW FRANKLIN Aug. 17, 2019, will officially be Daniel Buzek Day in the city of New Franklin.

During the Aug. 7 meeting, City Council approved a resolution dedicating the day to Buzek.

Buzek, a resident of New Franklin, served in the United States Navy in World War II during the invasion of southern France as a Machinist Mate Third Class.

New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson said, in August 1944, Buzek's ship sailed into harm's way for two amphibious and numerous transports in hostile waters thereafter.

He said the city wants to honor his service as he has been received military awards including the American Campaign Medal, European African Middle East Campaign Medal, Campaign Star for Invasion of Southern France Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Adamson said Buzek will be awarded the French Legion d’honneur, France’s highest honor, by representatives of the French Consulate at the D-Day Event in Conneaut on Aug. 17.

In other business Aug. 7, City Council:

- Approved an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the ODOT Bridge Inspection Program services. Adamson said this is for an additional 11 bridges and ODOT will handle all the inspections.

- Approved an agreement with Coppersmith Mowers for the purchase of a 2019 Kawasaki 72-inch zero-turn mower for the parks department for $9,692.

- Approved an agreement with Pfund Superior Sales for the purchase of a new 2019 Ford E-450 chassis for lifeline ambulance remount for the fire department for $139,940. This purchase wasn’t originally planned until 2021, but the ambulance broke down and needs fixed sooner.

- Approved an agreement with Stryker Powered Systems for the purchase of a new MTS Powerload and Power-Pro XT Power Cot for the fire department for $34,635. With this purchase, all three ambulances will have the power loading system.

- Approved an agreement with Quality Glass & Mirror for the purchase of school foyer enclosures/doors for Manchester Local Schools in conjunction with the COPS Office Stop School Violence Prevention Program Award. This is a grant the schools received, which has to be run through the city.

- Heard from several residents in regards to flooding concerns. Adamson said the city has been receiving many calls in regards to flooding. He said it is important to note the service department does not have an administrative assistant, so it sometimes can take time for calls to be returned. Adamson said the city is going to continue to log the flooding concerns and explore funding for them and he is hopeful the state will help out.

- Heard from Adamson about the Movie in the Park, which he said was well attended. He said it was a fabulous family event. The Tudor House is planning a clambake 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and an Octoberfest at noon Oct. 27.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at New Franklin City Hall.