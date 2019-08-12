Effective July 17, Kris and Ashley Buirley became directors of the funeral home in Loudonville, now known as the Snyder Funeral Home, Lindsey Chapel, at 123 N. Market St.



Since 2010 the Buirleys have been affiliated with the Snyder Funeral Homes, primarily at its Mount Vernon location.



Kris is a Mount Vernon native, while Ashley hails from Grinnell, Iowa. They met while both were attending the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.



But, they got into the funeral director business in different ways.



"I made the decision when I was in high school to become a funeral director, based on my familiarity with the funeral director in Grinnell," Ashley said. "He was a close friend of my father’s, and I admired him because of the way he was loved and appreciated by the entire community for taking care of families in their time of need. I decided I would like to do that."



Kris, meanwhile, made the decision to go into the business much later.



It started while his father served as the limo driver for the Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, and through that connection, Kris became close friends with Wes Snyder, a son of the director, who now owns the Mount Vernon Funeral Home.



"When I was 30 years old, and working as a real estate appraiser, Wes approached me and asked if I wanted to go to Mortuary College and become a funeral director. "We really need funeral directors," his friend told him.



Ohio licensing laws require funeral directors to have a four-year degree before going to mortuary school. Ashley earned a four-year degree at the University of Iowa, while Kris got his degree at Marietta College in 2001.



Both enrolled at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, Ashley starting six months before Kris. She completed her schooling and began apprenticeship at the Wappner Funeral Home in Mansfield, with Kris also going there a few months later. They married in August of 2010.



Today they have three daughters, Grayson, 7; Spencer, 5; and Landry, 1. Grayson and Spencer are already enrolled at the R.F. McMullen Elementary School, and the entire family is busily working on their move from Mount Vernon to Loudonville before school starts.



"We weren’t really involved with the negotiations that led to Snyder’s acquiring the Loudonville funeral home from Walt and Kim Lindsey," Andrea said, "but I feel the acquisition is a great addition to the Snyder organization."



Perhaps influencing the relocation of the Buirleys from Mount Vernon to Loudonville "was the desire, expressed by Walt Lindsey, to have a couple run the funeral home, like he and Kim did," Kris said.



Andrea will primarily run the Loudonville home, while Kris will still work much of the time in Mount Vernon. He worked primarily in Mount Vernon before, while Andrea worked in the Lexington, Bellville and Mansfield homes.



Andrea said their first few days at the Loudonville home were unbelievably busy. "We had six deaths in fewer than 10 days," she said. "I was actually talking with one family before the transfer of ownership between the Lindseys and Snyder was complete," she said. "We were caught off guard."



Still, both are very happy to work in a new community.



"The people and the businesses here have been very welcoming," Kris said, "making the moving experience has been very pleasant."



While running the funeral home and raising three daughters keeps the Buirleys busy, they each have avocations as well. Kris is into the martial arts, particularly jujitsu, and also enjoys hunting and fishing.



"I hunted and fished in the Mohican area long before we had any notion we would come here," he said.



Ashley has an even more unique avocation. While in Mount Vernon, she was a member of the town’s roller derby team.



"Unfortunately, the team has disbanded, so I am looking for a new team," she said.



"But I also love taking the kids hiking, and we love Mohican, so we go hiking whenever we can," she said. "We are excited to be in this area."