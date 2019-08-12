100 Years Ago (1919)



Three Alliance boys — William C. Brobst, 12; Nathan Bell, 8; and Robert Rawlings, 12 — had a narrow escape from death by asphyxiation after they were playing in a small shop in the rear of the Brobst residence in the 100 block of South Liberty Avenue. Frank Brobst, father of William, had gone to check on his son when he found the boys on the floor. They had been playing with a Pyrene fire extinguisher and some old bottles that had apparently been cast away from a drug store. Mr. Brobst broke down the door to get to the boys and detected fumes that "nearly stiffened him" but was able to get the boys out of the shop. Dr. Roach and Dr. Mutschman responded to the scene along with the fire department with the pulmotor and revived the boys. The young Brobst later explained that he and his companions had been using the extinguisher as a squirt gun, shooting at the bottles with water. When one of them broke, they were overcome by the fumes. Fire Chief J.E. Held theorized that the bottle that broke had contained chloroform and had perhaps reacted with something else.



75 Years Ago (1944)



It was reported that Deerfield soldier Sgt. William LeRoy Crowder, a member of the French invasion forces, was killed in a action July 11. A member of the infantry, Crowder had enlisted while he was a senior at Deerfield High.



William John Schaal, 21, of Alliance, and Donald Ray Jackson, 17, a resident of the 200 block of East Ohio Avenue in Sebring, were killed at the West State Street Pennsylvania Railroad crossing in Salem when a train hit their automobile around 1:17 a.m. Schaal had worked as a caster at the Grindley Art Ware Co. in Sebring and was a discharged veteran, serving November 1940 through September 1943.



A small, inconspicuous war item in the previous day’s issue had attracted the attention of one Alliance family as it mentioned a Lt. Hansel L. Lord, an American tank commander from Alliance, had captured an entire garrison of 80 Germans with one shot at a bunker in St. Malo, France. A footnote to the wire story had mentioned that a check of directories and educational institutions failed to reveal any information about Lt. Lord. A telephone clll to The Review from Mrs. J.C. Coats finally identified the soldier and the fact that the family had lived in the area just a short time. Mrs. Coats was the sister of Lt. Lord and had been in Alliance two years. Her brother had been employed by the Coca-Cola Co. in Michigan before entering the service. His wife, Donna, had moved to Alliance to live with Coats and her family in their home in the 200 block of Rosenberry Street in November 1943.



The Legion of Merit was awarded to Warrant Officer Jack G. Lang, who was stationed in the South Pacific Area.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Mrs. Lucille Admonius became the first licensed lady barber in the area after graduating from Akron Barber College and beginning employment at Ray’s Barber Shop, 1500 W. State St. Admonius, who was pictured cutting the hair of Joseph Favazzo, said that she planned to earn a degree in hair styling, but only for men. "I have no ambition to become a beautician," said Admonius.



Owen E. McCoy and Ernest W. Miller, employees of Babcock and Wilcox Research Center were awarded pins for work anniversaries with the company. McCoy had reached 30 years, while Miller had reached 20 years.